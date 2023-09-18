3 David Lee Murphy Songs Every ’90s Country Fan Knows By Heart

In 1994, the film 8 Seconds hit theaters, telling the story of professional bull rider Lane Frost’s rise to rodeo fame and tragic death. The motion picture soundtrack showcased many major country artists and served as the jumping-off point for singer/songwriter David Lee Murphy.

The soundtrack, which featured Murphy’s debut single “Just Once,” was a massive hit and helped take the track into the Top 40 on country radio. The following year, he released his first studio album, Out with a Bang, which spawned multiple hits and helped position him as one of the genre’s most intriguing new talents.

In recent years, Murphy has pivoted away from pursuing a solo career and instead focused his time on songwriting. He’s become one of Nashville’s most accomplished songwriters, penning hits for Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, and many more.

Let’s take a trip back in time and revisit three stellar David Lee Murphy songs that dominated country music in the 1990s.

1. “The Road You Leave Behind”

This thoughtful track from Murphy’s second record, Gettin’ Out the Good Stuff, climbed into the Top 5 on country radio in 1996. “The Road You Leave Behind” reminds you to pay it forward and help out your fellow man because that act of goodwill might just come back around.

2. “Party Crowd”

Murphy kept the rapid momentum of his debut album going with “Party Crowd,” his anthemic third single from Out with a Bang. Co-written with Jimbeau Hinson, the upbeat track tells the story of a brokenhearted lover searching for an escape in the haze of a honky tonk.

3. “Dust on the Bottle”

Arguably Murphy’s most well-known track as a solo artist, “Dust on the Bottle” showcases his talents as both a vocalist and songwriter. His gritty vocals infuse emotion into the metaphor-driven, nostalgic tale that became a No. 1 hit in 1995.

Photo by Kristin Barlowe via Reviver Records