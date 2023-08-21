5 Songs You Didn’t Know Feature Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean. What a summer for the 46-year-old Macon, Georgia-born country star. Thanks to the release of his 2023 song, “Try That in a Small Town,” and its subsequent music video, Aldean has garnered a lot of attention as of late, much of which it’s easy to assume he’d give back if he could.

Videos by American Songwriter

Aldean, who will likely release his forthcoming new album, on which “Try That in a Small Town features, later this year, has been making country music since 1998. As such, he has enjoyed many guest features (including Miranda Lambert on his song “Drowns the Whiskey“).

[RELATED: 3 Songs You Didn’t Know Featured Zoë Kravitz]

But Aldean has also featured on a number of songs from other artists, too. So, without further ado, let’s check out a handful of songs Aldean’s style has appeared on, from country to R&B stars.

1. “Drivin’ Around Song,” Colt Ford

Released in 2013 on the album Declaration of Independence, “Drivin’ Around Song” from country rap artist Colt Ford features Aldean singing the twangy chorus. The song, as the name would suggest, of course, is all about driving around your neighborhood.

2. “Straight To Hell,” Darius Rucker

The 2017 rendition of the 1989 song from Southern rock band Drivin N Cryin was released by Darius Rucker on his LP, When Was the Last Time. Rucker’s jaunty, piano-driven offering features a number of high-profile country stars, including Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.

3. “Southern Boy,” Jordan Rager

Georgia-born country artist Jordan Rager was playing his music since his mid-teens. What makes that even more special is that he was mentored by Aldean’s father, Barry Williams. “Southern Boy” was released in 2016 as Rager’s debut single and it features Aldean, too.

4. “Can’t Hide Red,” Florida Georgia Line

“Can’t Hide Red” was released in 2019 on the album Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, and soon after it was performed live by Florida Georgia Line with Aldean at the 54th ACM Award the same year. Check out that live offering below.

5. “Say You, Say Me,” Lionel Richie

The original version of “Say You, Say Me” came out in 1985 on Richie’s album Dancing on the Ceiling. In 2012, though, Richie re-recorded the track with Danish pop artist Rasmus Seebach for the album Tuskegee. That rendition, which you can check out below, features country crooner Aldean.

Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images