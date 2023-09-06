Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service Close Co-Headlining Kickoff with Surprise Cover

On Tuesday (September 5), Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service wrapped up the first night of their co-headlining tour with a special joint performance. Fans attending the sold-out concert at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., saw the beloved indie bands come together to cover another influential rock act’s trademark song.
Videos by American Songwriter
Ben Gibbard, who serves as frontman for both co-headlining groups, led their energizing rendition of Depeche Mode‘s 1990 hit “Enjoy the Silence.” Watch below:
The surprise cover came during the encore of the tour’s opening night, kicking off a limited run of shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Postal Service’s debut album Give Up and Transatlanticism, the fourth studio album from Death Cab for Cutie. The dates mark the first time both albums have been performed in their entirety, back-to-back, in one set.
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie’s co-headlining tour will continue through the end of October, stopping at cities across the U.S. along the way. Chvrches’ frontwoman Lauren Mayberry will serve as support on select dates.
A complete list of tour stops can be found below. Additional information on the tour and ticketing options can be found by visiting Death Cab for Cutie’s official website.
The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie Tour Dates:
September 6 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
September 8 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
September 9 – South Kingstown, RI @ Ryan Center
September 10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
September 12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
September 13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
September 14 – Washington, D.C. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
September 17 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater
September 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
September 23 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
September 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
September 26 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
September 27 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
September 28 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
September 30 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
October 1 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie
October 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
October 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
October 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
October 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
October 9 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
October 10 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
October 11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
October 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
October 14 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
October 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
(Photo by Jimmy Fontaine, Courtesy of Atlantic Records)