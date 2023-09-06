Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service Close Co-Headlining Kickoff with Surprise Cover

On Tuesday (September 5), Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service wrapped up the first night of their co-headlining tour with a special joint performance. Fans attending the sold-out concert at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., saw the beloved indie bands come together to cover another influential rock act’s trademark song.

Ben Gibbard, who serves as frontman for both co-headlining groups, led their energizing rendition of Depeche Mode‘s 1990 hit “Enjoy the Silence.” Watch below:

Death Cab for Cutie + The Postal Service closed out the first night of their co-headlining tour with a Depeche Mode cover pic.twitter.com/Zxr9o1xuG4 — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) September 6, 2023

The surprise cover came during the encore of the tour’s opening night, kicking off a limited run of shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Postal Service’s debut album Give Up and Transatlanticism, the fourth studio album from Death Cab for Cutie. The dates mark the first time both albums have been performed in their entirety, back-to-back, in one set.

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie’s co-headlining tour will continue through the end of October, stopping at cities across the U.S. along the way. Chvrches’ frontwoman Lauren Mayberry will serve as support on select dates.

A complete list of tour stops can be found below. Additional information on the tour and ticketing options can be found by visiting Death Cab for Cutie’s official website.

September 6 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

September 8 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

September 9 – South Kingstown, RI @ Ryan Center

September 10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

September 12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 14 – Washington, D.C. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

September 17 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

September 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

September 23 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

September 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

September 26 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

September 27 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

September 28 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

September 30 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

October 1 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie

October 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

October 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

October 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

October 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

October 9 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

October 10 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

October 11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

October 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 14 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

(Photo by Jimmy Fontaine, Courtesy of Atlantic Records)