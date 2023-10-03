Sleater-Kinney Detail New Studio Album, Reveal 2024 Headlining Tour

Rock outfit Sleater-Kinney is gearing up to release their eleventh studio album early next year. Due out on January 19, Little Rope will mark the group’s first new full-length release since their 2021 LP Path of Wellness.
Produced by John Congleton, Little Rope features ten new tracks from bandmates Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker. Released today (October 3), the record’s lead single, “Hell,” is a fierce, raw-edged rock track that dabbles in darkness.
Beginning this February, fans in the U.S. and Canada will have a chance to hear Sleater-Kinney’s latest batch of music in person. They’ll embark on an extensive headlining tour, which kicks off February 28 in San Diego and continues through April 5, with a final stop at Crystal Ballroom in Portland.
A limited presale for all 2024 concert dates will begin on October 5 at 10 a.m. ET with a general on-sale following on October 6, beginning at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below. Additional information on the tour and ticketing options can be found by visiting Sleater-Kinney’s official website.
Watch the official music video for “Hell,” directed by Ashley Connor, below:
Sleater-Kinney’s 2024 Tour Dates
February 28 – San Diego, California @ The Observatory North Park
February 29 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ Brooklyn Bowl
March 1 – Tempe, Arizona @ Marquee Theatre
March 2 – Albuquerque, New Mexico @ El Rey Theater
March 4 – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Cain’s Ballroom
March 5 – Dallas, Texas @ Studio at the Factory
March 6 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
March 8 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ Joy Theater
March 9 – Atlanta, Georgia @ The Eastern
March 11 – Norfolk, Virginia @ The NorVa
March 12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
March 13 – Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Steel
March 14 – Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Steel
March 16 – New York, New York @ Racket
March 17 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Paradise Rock Club
March 18 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Theatre of Living Arts
March 20 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
March 21 – Chicago, Illinois @ Riviera Theatre
March 22 – Madison, Wisconsin @ The Sylvee
March 23 – St. Paul, Minnesota @ Palace Theatre
March 25 – Kansas City, Missouri @ The Truman
March 26 – Denver, Colorado @ Mission Ballroom
March 28 – Los Angeles, California @ The Wiltern
March 29 – Los Angeles, California @ The Belasco
March 30 – San Francisco, California @ The Warfield
March 31 – San Francisco, California @ The Warfield
April 2 – Seattle, Washington @ The Showbox
April 3 – Seattle, Washington @ The Showbox
April 4 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue
April 5 – Portland, Oregon @ Crystal Ballroom
Photo by Chris Hornbecker, Courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings