Sleater-Kinney Detail New Studio Album, Reveal 2024 Headlining Tour

Rock outfit Sleater-Kinney is gearing up to release their eleventh studio album early next year. Due out on January 19, Little Rope will mark the group’s first new full-length release since their 2021 LP Path of Wellness.

Produced by John Congleton, Little Rope features ten new tracks from bandmates Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker. Released today (October 3), the record’s lead single, “Hell,” is a fierce, raw-edged rock track that dabbles in darkness.

Beginning this February, fans in the U.S. and Canada will have a chance to hear Sleater-Kinney’s latest batch of music in person. They’ll embark on an extensive headlining tour, which kicks off February 28 in San Diego and continues through April 5, with a final stop at Crystal Ballroom in Portland.

A limited presale for all 2024 concert dates will begin on October 5 at 10 a.m. ET with a general on-sale following on October 6, beginning at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below. Additional information on the tour and ticketing options can be found by visiting Sleater-Kinney’s official website.

Watch the official music video for “Hell,” directed by Ashley Connor, below:

February 28 – San Diego, California @ The Observatory North Park

February 29 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 1 – Tempe, Arizona @ Marquee Theatre

March 2 – Albuquerque, New Mexico @ El Rey Theater

March 4 – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Cain’s Ballroom

March 5 – Dallas, Texas @ Studio at the Factory

March 6 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

March 8 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ Joy Theater

March 9 – Atlanta, Georgia @ The Eastern

March 11 – Norfolk, Virginia @ The NorVa

March 12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

March 13 – Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Steel

March 14 – Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Steel

March 16 – New York, New York @ Racket

March 17 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Paradise Rock Club

March 18 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Theatre of Living Arts

March 20 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

March 21 – Chicago, Illinois @ Riviera Theatre

March 22 – Madison, Wisconsin @ The Sylvee

March 23 – St. Paul, Minnesota @ Palace Theatre

March 25 – Kansas City, Missouri @ The Truman

March 26 – Denver, Colorado @ Mission Ballroom

March 28 – Los Angeles, California @ The Wiltern

March 29 – Los Angeles, California @ The Belasco

March 30 – San Francisco, California @ The Warfield

March 31 – San Francisco, California @ The Warfield

April 2 – Seattle, Washington @ The Showbox

April 3 – Seattle, Washington @ The Showbox

April 4 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue

April 5 – Portland, Oregon @ Crystal Ballroom

Photo by Chris Hornbecker, Courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings