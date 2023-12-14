The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie Give Up Transatlanticism Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets to New Dates

The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie had quite a successful tour in 2023. Luckily for fans who may have missed them, the two co-headliners recently announced an extension of their current tour well into 2024. The tour will span multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, England, and Portugal. The only supporting acts announced thus far are the indie-rock group Slow Pulp.

Videos by American Songwriter

The tour will be a celebration of Death Cab For Cutie’s hit album Transatlanticism from 2003 and The Postal Service’s Give Up, also released in 2003. Both bands are fronted by singer/songwriter and guitarist Benjamin Gibbard. The Give Up & Transatlanticism 20th Anniversary Tour will begin on April 23 in Atlanta, Georgia at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and close on August 31 in Lisbon, Portugal at Meo Kalorama. However, it is highly speculated that more tour dates will be announced in the coming months.

According to Benjamin Gibbard, the tour will celebrate the two albums that came out during his most creative professional year to date. “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” said Gibbard in a press release for the tour, “The Postal Service record came out; Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Fans can still get their hands on tickets through StubHub, which is a great option if a particular tour date sells out or is close to selling out, as it is a guaranteed and protected third-party ticketing platform.

Death Cab for Cutie was formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997. The band has been lauded for their evocative lyrics and melodic compositions. Their music, often categorized under indie rock, features introspective themes and a subtle blend of acoustic and electronic elements. They’re known for Transantlanticism, but their recent 2022 release Asphalt Meadows was a hit with the single “Here To Forever”.

The Postal Service is a collaboration between Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie and producer Jimmy Tamborello. The group emerged in 2001 as a groundbreaking electronica outfit. Their work is characterized by a fusion of indie pop and electronic music, marked by Gibbard’s reflective songwriting and Tamborello’s innovative production techniques. Give Up is their only studio album, though the band has also released a live album and a number of remixes.

The upcoming 20th Anniversary Tour represents a convergence of their respective musical journeys, offering fans an unparalleled experience that blends Death Cab for Cutie’s poignant indie rock with The Postal Service’s innovative electronic pop. Elder millennials (and fans of all other ages, of course) in need of a bit of nostalgia will not want to miss it.

Tour dates are selling out quickly, especially those in April. Grab your tickets while they’re hot!

The Give Up & Transatlanticism 20th Anniversary Tour 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for all announced tour dates are currently on sale through the tour website, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub.

How much do The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

The cost of your tickets to this tour will depend on a number of factors. The day you purchase them, the day of the event, where the event is, where your preferred seats are, and the platform you purchase them from can all affect the price of your tickets. In general, though, it looks like tickets will range quite a bit. Fans can expect seats to cost around $45 to over $500.

This tour will cover much of the United States (though not as many stops along the West Coast), as well as some stops in Canada, England, and Portugal.

April 23 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Slow Pulp)

April 24 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center (with Slow Pulp)

April 26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium (with Slow Pulp)

April 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh (with Slow Pulp)

April 29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (with Slow Pulp)

April 30 – Columbus, OH – The Schottenstein Center (with Slow Pulp)

May 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center (with Slow Pulp)

May 3 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena (with Slow Pulp)

May 4 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena (with Slow Pulp)

May 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre (with Slow Pulp)

May 7 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena (with Slow Pulp)

May 9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center (with Slow Pulp)

May 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA

May 12 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena (with Slow Pulp)

May 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre (with Slow Pulp)

May 15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center (with Slow Pulp)

August 25 – London, UK – All Points East Festival

August 29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Meo Kalorama

August 31 – Lisbon, Portugal – Meo Kalorama

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.