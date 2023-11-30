Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service Extend Give Up Transatlanticism Tour, Announce 2024 Dates

Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service have announced new dates for 2024, extending their critically acclaimed co-headlining tour for another glorious run in the New Year.

The indie rock legends will be kicking off the 2024 leg of the tour in Atlanta on April 3, making their way through Nashville, Toronto, Vancouver, Milwaukee, and many more before winding up in Portland, OR for a final show on May 15. Joining the tour on all dates will be indie rock up-and-comers Slow Pulp.

This is a great opportunity for many more fans nationwide to take part in the history-making tour, in which frontman (of both bands) Ben Gibbard celebrates the 20th anniversary of his back-to-back successes in 2003 with the releases of Death Cab’s Transatlanticism and The Postal Service’s Give Up.

Gibbard acknowledged in a recent press release, “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Presale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster beginning December 6 at 10 AM local time. Register now to ensure you don’t miss out on all the sweet, sweet nostalgia.

Tickets will also be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

These two groundbreaking albums have remained near and dear to fans for two decades now, and the news that even more die-hards will be given the opportunity to connect with this music in a live setting is certainly welcome to many.

This year’s Give Up Transatlanticism Tour sold out completely, including back-to-back nights at Madison Square Garden and a three-night run at the Hollywood Bowl. If that’s not a clear sign to get your tickets ASAP, we don’t know what is.

4/23 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

4/24 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center *

4/26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *

4/27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh *

4/29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

4/30 – Columbus, OH – The Schottenstein Center *

5/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center *

5/3 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena *

5/4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

5/6 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre *

5/7 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena *

5/9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

5/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA *

5/12 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena *

5/14 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

5/15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center *

Date TBD – London, UK – Venue TBA

* w/ Special Guest Slow Pulp

