Declaration of Independents: July/August 2023 Issue Indie Spotlight

Chuck McDermott

Road Tested

(Independent)

Chuck McDermott’s early role as the steady sidekick to the late, great John Stewart may have overshadowed his seminal solo career, but clearly, that’s no longer the case. The aptly named Road Tested offers a testament to his own unfailing artistic vision and philosophical insight, given that it details the road to maturity and accomplishment, as well as the ability to find comfort and contentment in one’s own skin. It’s a telling and tender set of songs that detail the experiences that occur at several specific stages of life, all shared from the personal perspective of a man who, in his own words, remains young at heart but older than he used to be. Flush with the joy and optimism that comes with living life to the fullest, songs such as “A Little Road and A Stone To Roll,” “Big Old Heart,” and “One Heart Acre” are both reflective and resolute, meaningful as great music ought to be. Guests Elizabeth Cook, Big Al Anderson, Jim Lauderdale, Buffy Ford Stewart, and Marco Giovino all contribute, but this is McDermott’s masterpiece.

(ChuckMcDermott.com)

Billy Hubbard

Billy Hubbard

(Independent)

Billy Hubbard is not only a man of many skills, but also an individual who never fails to pursue any and all possibilities. A singer, songwriter, and producer of the popular podcast “My Backstage Pass,” Hubbard’s also gained a respectable reputation as an accomplished artist, courtesy of a most impressive initial album. Although he enlisted some special help in guitarist and co-producer Ryan Sise, Grammy-winning harmonica player Charlie McCoy, and Grammy winner Shawn Camp on mandolin and fiddle, it’s a vision that’s long been dormant but now finally and firmly given full expression. A year in the making, it’s also the culmination of a love of making music inherited from his mother. The opening track, “Castin’ Away My Blues,” is indicative of the joy and enthusiasm that inspires him to make music, while “Got To Be Real,” “I Think of You,” and “When I Look Into Your Eyes” are all indicative of his passion and purpose.

(BillyHubbard.com)

Salim Nourallah

A Nuclear Winter

(Happiness)

Salim Nourallah may be best known for his work with others—sitting behind the boards for the Old 97’s, Rhett Miller, Deathray Davies, and Diesel Park West, among others—as well as his early efforts as half of the duo known as the Nourallah Brothers. Even so, this denizen of Dallas, Texas, deserves added recognition for a solo career that encompasses nine albums and various EPs released over the course of nearly 20 productive years. Despite its ominous title, his latest album, A Nuclear Winter, offers another ideal showcase for his broad talents, courtesy of a sound that encompasses paisley pop, Americana, and broad strokes of psychedelia. Currently teamed with Marty Willson-Piper, late of The Church, Nourellah takes good advantage of his array of influences, with songs such as “I Don’t Know,” “Hazy Morning Glow,” and “(I Can’t Take) Another Heartbreak” belying their sorrowful titles in favor of an ebullient sound well in keeping with power pop precepts. Upbeat and infectious, it solidifies his standing as a remarkable musical mastermind.

(SalimNourallah.com)

Peter Lewis

Imagination

(OMAD)

Naturally, any new effort from a member of the legendary Moby Grape is cause for celebration. After all, the Grape was one of the seminal bands of the ’60s, and one which, along with Buffalo Springfield, the Byrds, and Jefferson Airplane, helped define the music of Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively. Consequently, the surprise release of a new album from the Grape’s Peter Lewis makes for an auspicious occasion. Songs such as “Just Like Sunshine,” “Without You,” “The Garden Song,” “Saying Goodbye,” and “If I Just Had You” retain more than a hint of that ’60s sensibility. With few exceptions, Lewis’ music leans into a softer rock motif, one that reflects the melodic imprint of the sound and style that defined that hallowed historical era. Lewis is obviously keen to retrace that lingering legacy, and in so doing, he reminds us all that history needn’t be relegated to the back burner. In that regard, Imagination effectively lives up to its title.

(OMADRecords.com)

Matthew Logan Vasquez

As All Get Out

(Nine Mile Records)

Singer, songwriter, and indie auteur Matthew Logan Vasquez steps outside his role as a prime mover for his ongoing outfits Delta Spirit and Middle Brother in order to make a pronounced statement about accepting the increased demands that accompany a marked maturity. Songs such as “Over It,” “Odysseus,” and “Long Line of Lovers” define the newfound realizations that accompany family, adulthood, and self-awareness. As a result, the songs are decidedly and deliberately straight-forward, while still maintaining a confidence and clarity that stay true to the arc of the album overall. Vasquez has always been an astute artist in that sense, but here he manages to effectively toe the line between melody and messaging. There’s not a single song that fails to pull any punches, and whether it’s the tender tappings of songs like “Shawna” and “Recognize,” or the plucky “Holiday,” he never fails to find a common connection.

(MatthewLoganVasquez.com)