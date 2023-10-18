Deejay Young and Ephraim Owens Battle it Out with Justin Timberlake Cover during ‘The Voice’ Battle Rounds

The teams are filled and battle rounds of The Voice have begun.

Videos by American Songwriter

On the Tuesday, October 17 episode of the reality singing competition NBC’s The Voice, Team John Legend members Deejay Young and Ephraim Owens battled it out with an insane rendition of Justin Timberlake’s hit “Cry Me a River.”

Young’s range and the way he can run up and down his registers is truly impressive. Owens on the other hand knows how to capture the crowd’s attention. The richness and warm baritone of his voice was so beautiful and then came the unexpected high belts. This battle was a fantastic pairing.

Following the performance that had the judges impressed Reba McEntire kicked off the judge’s comments.

“You guys are real terrific together. I loved the way you engaged the audience. It’s like you’ve been doing this for years together. Deejay, I love your vocals. Your range is out of sight. Ephraim, your attitude was really rocking. I loved it,” McEntire said.

McEntire recommended Ephraim because she liked his attitude. She also mentioned that Deejay was terrific too.

Niall Horan followed and said, “That’s a battle right there. It felt like one of those dance movies, like a dance battle or something. When you guys were in harmony together, it was electric. Some of those runs that Deejay did were just insane. I just leaned a little bit more towards Deejay.”

Gwen Stefani said on the battle, “I really love just knowing that you have this gift inside of you and you just want to share it desperately. And it was just this magical artistry, you know? And Ephraim, you have a really good ability to work the stage and really be commanding with your facial expressions. That takes a lot of talent, and it’s just something that’s in you. Deejay, equally, you did the same thing. It’s just different personalities.”

Concluding the comments, it was time for the moment of truth. Before Legend made his decision, he gave some comments on the battle.

“Both of you have such different voices, but the way you were able to just be really in sync with each other. Ephraim, your tone is rich and has depth to it. It was just fun to see you doing all the things hat make you yourself. And then, Deejay, your voice is just elastic. It can do so many amazing things. Your range is crazy. That’s what makes this hard because both of you could do really well in this competition,” Legend said.

After a tough decision, Legend made Deejay Young the winner of this battle round. Watch The Voice on Monday at 8/7c and Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC.

[RELATED: Taylor Deneen Swoons ‘The Voice’ Coaches with Childish Gambino Cover]

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC