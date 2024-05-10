Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx Admits To Feeling “Bad” About Taking John 5 From Rob Zombie

While Nikki Sixx is the only member of Mötley Crüe who remained with the band throughout its entire history, the musician watched as the heavy metal band went through numerous changes over the decades. Although every band goes through growing pains throughout their time on stage, Sixx recalled how he continues to have remorse about taking John 5 from Rob Zombie nearly two years ago.

Back in 2022, news broke that Mick Mars was retiring from touring with the band after 40 years. Celebrating the legacy he left behind, Sixx started to look for his replacement and given that he and John 5 worked together in the past, it seemed like a perfect fit. The only problem, at the time – John 5 worked with Rob Zombie.

Speaking on the Mistress Carrie Podcast, Sixx admitted to still feeling bad about the entire ordeal. “It was one of those things that I feel bad about. It wasn’t my decision.” The rocker continued, “It was John’s decision. I had been talking to John as a friend during some of the frustrations with Mick’s playing, specifically on the tour. And he was my friend. When I called him and said, ‘Wow, we’re faced with a really bad situation.’ And we talked. And he wanted to do the next-level thing in his life. He’d been with Rob for a long, long time, and they were kind of coming to an end of a tour. And he talked to Rob, and Rob was not happy but understood.”

Nikki Sixx Explained How “Sometimes This Stuff’s F**king Hard”

Just last year, John 5 talked about leaving Rob Zombie and while he wanted to remain friends, they hadn’t talked since he left. “I miss talking with him and texting with him. I’m more worried about him not texting me back or not replying. I think that would really break my heart.”

Continuing to feel bad about the decision, Sixx insisted, “That was never my intention, to go out and steal somebody from another band. That’s not what we did. But I have so much respect for Rob. It’s one of those things where I’m really happy and at the same time I’m, like… Sometimes this stuff’s f**king hard.”

