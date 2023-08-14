Demi Lovato Releases Cover of “Let Me Down Easy” from ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Demi Lovato has released a cover of the song “Let Me Down Easy,” which appears in Amazon’s series Daisy Jones & the Six. The song was originally written by Blake Mills, Z Berg, Ali Tamposi, and James Valentine, and performed by Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, and Z Berg.

Lovato’s version of “Let Me Down Easy” has a poppier and more upbeat feel than the original song and was featured on the soundtrack of Daisy Jones & the Six, Aurora, released on March 1 and marketed as being an actual album by the fictional band.

“There are definitely some differences between when you’re writing for a fictional character, or even when you’re writing for somebody else to be the performer,” Blake Mills said in an interview with Uproxx about the differences between working on the Aurora soundtrack and his new studio album, Jelly Road. “But what was interesting about doing the TV show stuff before this record was that there’s some freedom that I think you can allow yourself when you’re not the performer. You can be a little less critical of some things.

“I don’t mean to say that you phone it in, but there aren’t quite as many drafts as when you’re making a lyric and you’re anticipating it being something that you’re going to sing yourself,” Mills added. “I probably tweak a little bit more than I do if I’m co-writing with somebody and I’m making a suggestion, and I can imagine them singing it and imagine how it would sound coming through them.”

Daisy Jones & the Six is a musical drama based on the 2019 book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The miniseries stars Elvis’ granddaughter, Riley Keough, alongside Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone. Daisy Jones & the Six was nominated for several awards at the upcoming 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Lovato’s cover is one of her first new releases since the single “Swine,” which dropped in July 2023. “It’s been one year since the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle the constitutional right to a safe abortion,” Lovato stated on Instagram post to promote “Swine.” “Although the path forward will be challenging, we must continue to be united in our fight for reproductive justice.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for KLUTCH Sports Group