Did You Know That These 1990s Rock Bands Don’t Have a Single Original Member Left?

Some rock bands manage to stay together, without all of their founding members, for years. But for most bands, that just isn’t possible. Members move on to different ventures or pass away, and that doesn’t mean that a band has to totally disband. In fact, the following three rock bands from the 1990s are still around and touring today, despite the fact that all of their founding members are no longer part of their lineups. Let’s take a look!

Opeth

This Swedish progressive metal band first came to be in 1990, with founding members David Isberg, Mikael “Micke” Bergström, Dan Nilsson, Martin Persson, and Amirion “Rille” Evén. The group is best known for their internationally successful releases in the early 2000s, though the group dished out four excellent and underrated albums in the 90s. Their debut 1995 album Orchid didn’t chart, and their 2001 release Blackwater Park was their first to sell a significant number of copies in the United States. Still, they formed in the 1990s, so I’ll go ahead and include this metal/rock outfit on this list.

Mikael Åkerfeldt, who remains the face of the band today, is often mistaken for an “original” member. However, Åkerfeldt wasn’t invited to join the band as a bassist until later in 1990. In 1992, Åkerfeldt would become the band’s frontman. Today, Opeth is made up of Åkerfeldt, Martín Méndez, Fredrik Åkesson, Joakim Svalberg, and Waltteri Väyrynen.

Sepultura

How about some more metal? Brazilian heavy metal outfit Sepultura first formed way back in the 1980s, but they started to grab international attention in the 1990s with rock albums like Chaos A.D. from 1993 and Roots from 1996. The group was formed by brothers Igor and Max Cavalera, plus a rather unstable lineup of early-era members, including Cássio, Beto Pinga, Wagner Lamounier, Roberto “Gato” Raffan, and Roberto UFO.

Bassist Paulo Jr. joined the band early on, shortly after Sepultura formed, and he remains with Sepultura today. However, he is technically the band’s second bassist. Though, many fans of the metal outfit would consider him to be part of the band’s classic lineup. Along with Paul Jr., the current lineup of Septultura includes Andreas Kisser, Derrick Green, and Greyson Nekrutman.

Photo by Goedefroit Music/Getty Images