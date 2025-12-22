Blake Shelton’s Stepsons Proudly Watches on During His ‘The Road’ Finale Performances

Blake Shelton recently got some big support from two very special fans. On the Dec. 21 season finale of The Road, Shelton, the show’s executive producer, opened up the night’s concert with a performance of his hit, “Stay Country or Die Tryin’.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The Road finale drew a packed crowd at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Headliner Keith Urban, executive producer Taylor Sheridan, and all of The Road contestants were in the house.

Perhaps most important to Shelton, though, was the fact that two of his stepsons were there to cheer him on. Zuma and Apollo, who are 17 and 11 respectively, sang and nodded along as their stepfather wowed the crowd with his performance.

Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani, shares the boys with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The co-parents also share Kingston, 19, who didn’t appear to be present at the show.

The boys totally embraced the country vibes for the outing, as they both sported cowboy hats to the show.

What to Know About The Road Finale

Shelton was the first of many performers during The Road‘s season finale. The three finalists—Cassidy Daniels, Adam Sanders, and Channing Wilson—all took the stage to perform one cover and one original. The audience then voted to determine the winner.

After Urban’s time on stage, the headliner got The Road finalists together to reveal the results. Daniels came in third and Wilson finished second. Sanders, meanwhile, walked away as the winner.

During an interview with American Songwriter, Sanders reacted to his big win.

“It felt like I was living in a dream, to be honest with you,” he said. “… I just felt very honored, very grateful, and very humbled.”

“We get told so many times in this business ‘No. Not right now. It’s not your time. It’s someone else’s time. That song’s good, but this other artist sounds better singing it.’ We get overlooked,” Sanders added. “It felt good to finally be the one that someone looked at and said, ‘It’s your turn.’”

As the winner of the show, Sanders nabbed $250,000, a recording contract, and a set at Stagecoach.

“I have no idea what is next for me,” he admitted. “I’m just taking this day by day as it comes and just trying to do my best to live in the moment and be in the present time. I’m trying not to steer the ship and letting the good Lord lead me where he wants me to go.”

Connie Chornuk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.