Diddy Calls The Notorious B.I.G. the “Greatest Rapper of All Time” on 26th Anniversary of His Death

It’s hard to believe it’s been 26 years since The Notorious B.I.G. passed.

In honor of this tragic moment, one of Biggie’s dearest friends and collaborators gave him a special shoutout. On Thursday (March 9), 26 years to the day, Diddy made a Twitter post commemorating the fallen rapper. Along with a video of Biggie giving a motivational speech, Diddy gave a bold claim about the slain rapper.

“There will NEVER be another. The GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME,” he wrote. “Today we celebrate and honor you king. Love and miss you!!” Check out the tweet below.

There will NEVER be another. The GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME. Today we celebrate and honor you king. Love and miss you!! pic.twitter.com/pqqkllglZv — LOVE (@Diddy) March 9, 2023

In the 21-second clip that Diddy tweeted out, Biggie speaks about being ambitious and choosing your own path. Instead of blindly following in someone else’s footsteps, Biggie emphasizes the importance of agency.

Throughout his career, Notorious B.I.G. was signed to Bad Boy Records founded by Diddy, known as Puff Daddy at the time. Because of this, the two spent a frequent amount of time together, as well as collaborating on music. In fact, many of Biggie’s most popular songs have Diddy’s name attached to them.

Along with assisting in production for “Juicy,” “Who Shot Ya?”, “Big Poppa,” and “Hypnotize,” Diddy also featured on B.I.G.’s 1997 posthumous track “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems.” The song came out just months after Biggie was tragically killed.

Additionally, the No. 2, No. 7 and No. 8 songs on our recent “Top 10 Songs by P. Diddy” list contain features from The Notorious B.I.G. On top of that, the No. 1 song on our list, “I’ll Be Missing You,” was made by Diddy as a tribute in the days after the death of Biggie.

So, it’s easy to see how close of a friendship the two emcees had. And, while it may be biased, Diddy’s assertion that Biggie is the top rapper ever is hard to deny.

