Diplo Releases New Country Track “Heartbroken” as Thomas Wesley

DJ and music producer Diplo has just released a new track, “Heartbroken,” under his country music alias, Thomas Wesley. The track features rising country star Jessie Murph along with Chicago rapper Polo G.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Heartbroken” is a soulful country tune with strong vocals from Murph. The release of the single is accompanied by a music video directed by Blythe Thomas. The video tells the story of the inhabitants of a small town diner and features Diplo, Murph, and Polo G throughout.

RELATED: Elle King and Diplo Mourn Lost Love on “Without You”

The latest offering is one of the first songs Diplo has released as Thomas Wesley following his second country music project, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant, which was released on May 29, 2020. As Thomas Wesley, Diplo’s real name, the DJ-turned-country musician also released “Without You,” featuring Elle King. Swamp Servant contains the tracks “Use Me (Brutal Hearts),” featuring Dove Cameron and Sturgill Simpson, and “Sad In The Summer,” featuring Lily Rose.

Diplo performed as Thomas Wesley at Stagecoach’s “Late Night in Palomino” and at Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary. In addition, he curated his own stage show, Diplo’s HonkyTonk, and played a special Thomas Wesley show this past May at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon

During an exclusive interview with American Songwriter, Diplo discussed his foray into country music. “I have to arrange songs and find a way to make country happy,” he said. “I’ve just always been reactive. I want to mutate.

“I always want to change, but the [country] genre hasn’t changed a lot,” he continued. “It’s gotten stronger in its rules. It’s different because there are a lot of new artists doing country. There’s a lot more African American country artists and a lot of gay artists who are telling new stories, and everybody loves it.

“Everybody loves to experiment, but they don’t want to be the first one to do it,” Diplo later added “So I’m the guy that’s on the periphery, just finding the ones who are down to do something different, and then we f***ing go for it.”

Photo by Aidan Cullen/Sacks & Co.