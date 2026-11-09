Disney Goes Country: Disneyland Reveals Lineup for Special Concert Series Celebrating the 60th CMA Awards

When labeling the CMA Awards the biggest night of country music, it seemed that the genre caught the attention of Disney. Wanting to celebrate stars like Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Zach Top, Riley Green, and Ella Langley, Disney promoted an entire month of country music. Welcoming fans from all over the world, Disneyland turned its Downtown Disney District into a full-blown country music party featuring acts Franklin Wall, That Band Called Mowdy, and more.

Kicking off the special concert series on November 2, Downtown Disney welcomed Wall to be the first on the stage. From there, each day brought a new singer. But with the CMA Awards right around the corner, there were only a few performances left. And to mark the end of its country music celebration, Disney promoted The Carmel Helene Band as the closing act.

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But before revealing the entire lineup for Disney’s CMA Awards celebration, it was worth noting that the shows were completely free. Unlike other concerts that took place in the park, the celebration was placed in the Downtown Disney District, which is completely free for visitors. With the concert series being free, fans only need to get there early enough to snag a seat.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson to Host the CMA Awards for the Third Consecutive Year]

Full Disney CMA Awards Celebration Lineup

Just a few years ago, Disney renovated the downtown area to make room for more live entertainment. And looking at the current lineup, the organization appeared to make the right decisions. As for that full November music lineup, it consisted of:

November 2: Franklin Wall

November 3: Sabrina Lentini Band

November 4: That Band Called Mowdy

November 5: Coriander

November 6: TBA

November 7: That Band Called Mowdy

November 8: Coriander

November 9: Louis Thomass and the Surfing Cowboys

November 10: Franklin Wall

November 11: The Carmel Helene Band

November 12: Franklin Wall

November 13: Louis Thomass and the Surfing Cowboys

November 14: That Band Called Mowdy

November 15: Sabrina Lentini Band

November 16: Louis Thomass and the Surfing Cowboys

November 17: Coriander

November 18: The Carmel Helene Band

Moving past Downtown Disney, the CMA Awards will air on Wednesday, November 18, on ABC. And for their lineup, the producers advertised special performances from Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Top, Langley, and The Red Clay Strays.

With November becoming the month of country music, don’t miss the 2026 CMA Awards, airing on ABC and Disney+. For those without cable, the awards will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

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