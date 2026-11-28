Chris Campbell, who performed with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band for more than 5 decades, passed away on Sunday. The bassist died of natural causes and was 78 years old. Seger, who waited a few days to comment on the loss of his friend, finally took to social media to discuss his feelings on Thursday.

“With the passing of our bassist and my friend for over 55 years, Chris Campbell, it’s taken me a couple of days to put my thoughts together, such a huge and sad loss,” he . “Chris was with us as we started out traveling to gigs in station wagons and vans and for the next forty plus years – all the way through our last show in 2019. He was a great musician….”

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Seger continued, commenting on Campbell’s musical abilities, but also his ability to keep his bandmates in good spirits.

“Chris understood well the roots of rock and roll, rhythm and blues. His ability to lock into a pocket with a drummer was extraordinary and he was remarkably consistent show to show. Off stage, his sense of humor kept us laughing and entertained. Chris was like family; we raised our kids together. It was a blessing to share this journey with Chris, and I’ll cherish the memories forever. RIP my friend.”

A Partnership Spanning Over 50 Years

Seger and Campbell’s musical partnership began back in 1968, when a previous bass player of Seger’s had a wrist accident and he needed a temporary replacement. A few years after that, Seger called Campbell up with a new proposition.

“Bob called me…I think it was ’71, ’72,” Campbell told Rolling Stone. “He said, ‘I’m thinking of putting a band together.’ I said to him, ‘That’s kind of bizarre, I have a keyboard player and a drummer.’ He goes, ‘I got a guitarist, Drew Abbott.’ That was the start of the Silver Bullet Band.”

Over the years, Campbell and Seger would continue to develop a friendship and partnership on and off the road. They made memories and played together on many of the band’s classic songs, including “Turn the Page” “Night Moves” and “Rock and Roll Never Forgets”.

Photo by: Paul Natkin/Getty Images