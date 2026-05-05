Dolly Parton Reveals That It Was This Country Singer Who Made Her Realize What Sex Appeal Was

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Dolly Parton revealed that while Johnny Cash is one of her inspirations, the singer taught her about a lot more than just being a musician. When Parton was just a wide-eyed thirteen-year-old, she met Cash at the Grand Ole Opry, where he introduced her for her debut at the iconic venue.

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It was there, as she told People, that Parton was “starstruck with Johnny Cash.” There was just something about him that affected her, even at a young age.

“People say Johnny Cash inspired me as a musician,” she told Ray Martin. “I had, I’ve read some distortions on that. I loved him to death.”

However, she continued, saying, “What I said about Johnny Cash, he was the first person that made me understand what sex appeal was, charisma. I was a young girl when I saw him. And of course, uh, he had that charisma, that charm, that thing that kind of made you feel stuff inside. And I got a big crush on him.”

Years later, Parton would tell Cash about her secret crush. She even told his wife, June Carter Cash. Parton explained to People, “I told her, ‘I had him first. I loved him before you did.’”

Dolly Parton Defines “Sex Appeal”

So, according to Parton, what exactly is sex appeal? The star opened up to Martin in her 60 Minutes interview.

“Well, I don’t know for sure. It was just the way [Cash] looked,” Parton shared. “He was just so skinny and it is the way he moved. That’s when I realized what charisma was. And I know now that’s what it was. It’s that charm. There’s that thing called charisma. It’s a magnetism that you’re drawn to that person and it makes you feel something.”

Parton went on to say that there are a few people who possess that kind of magic, some of them being Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. Fans might argue that Dolly herself has that same effect on people.

“I don’t know if I do or not. I don’t look at myself and see that,” the singer admitted, laughing.

Photo by: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns