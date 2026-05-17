On This Day in 1967, Glen Campbell Recorded a Career-Defining Hit He Didn’t Even Want To Release

Sometimes, an artist’s biggest obstacle is learning how to get out of their own way. Producers are useful resources in the studio for this very reason, encouraging a musician to push themselves, or, alternatively, ignore themselves, depending on what the situation calls for. For Glen Campbell’s producer, Voyle Gilmore, his most important task was ignoring Campbell when he said he wanted to track another vocal take for his cover of John Hartford’s “Gentle On My Mind”.

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On May 17, 1967, Campbell was in the studio with his long-time colleagues, members of the esteemed Wrecking Crew, cutting guitar and scratch vocals for the cover song. Campbell himself was a session player on the Wrecking Crew, and he was tracking guitar while doling out arrangement notes to his bandmates in between verses. For this reason alone, it’s easy to see why Campbell believed he was just recording a demo version that they would later go back and polish.

But Gilmore had other plans.

Glen Campbell Didn’t Know They Were Releasing “Gentle On My Mind”

In an ironic twist of fate, Glen Campbell began working with producer Voyle Gilmore because Campbell appreciated that Gilmore respected the artist’s desire to retain full creative control over what he released. Gilmore did the exact opposite with “Gentle On My Mind”. “While I loved the song, I didn’t especially like my version,” Campbell later wrote in his autobiography, Rhinestone Cowboy. “This early rendition was only a work tape that I intended to revise. It was simply a recording wherein I sang a line, then talked to the musicians about how I wanted them to play and the ‘feel’ I wanted them to maintain.”

“Gilmore took the tape, erased my spoken instructions, and released the song within that one week,” Campbell continued. “Capitol previously had never shown this much enthusiasm for my work. What became my first big hit was intended to be no more than a demonstration tape from which the musicians would become sure of their parts of the master recording.”

He continued, “Because I didn’t record the song in what I thought would be my final voice, I might, unintentionally, have incorporated a casualness that matched perfectly with the song’s unusual arrangement. Whatever the explanation, ‘Gentle On My Mind’ burst out of the chute. That song changed my life.”

Campbell’s touring schedule became much busier after the release of “Gentle On My Mind”. While it technically never hit the Top 20 in either the mainstream or country charts, when Campbell re-released the song in 1968, it peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. The song came to define Campbell’s career and remains a beloved favorite of his fans, even years after his death in 2017.

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