Drake Partners with Dave’s Hot Chicken for Tickets to Tour

Drake has teamed up with Dave’s Hot Chicken in order to give some lucky fans a chance at winning tickets to the “Hotline Bling” singer’s It’s All a Blur Tour. Drake has been an investor in Dave’s Hot Chicken for a fair share of time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dave’s Hot Chicken CEO Bill Phelps recently released a statement regarding the unique collaboration. “Drake is a global superstar, and we’re thrilled to have him as an investor. Drake invested because he loved the food and the founders’ story of starting Dave’s with $900 in a parking lot.

RELATED: Drake Hosts Kentucky Basketball Players’ Practice at His House

“We hope Drake fans across the country will visit us this summer and experience the taste that made him excited to invest in the brand,” Phelps added. “And, when they do, they’ll have a chance to win tickets to watch Drake in concert during his It’s All a Blur tour.”

Fans of Drake can enter the contest by downloading the Dave’s Hot Chicken app and marking themselves as entered into the running to win concert tickets. The more food purchased from Dave’s Hot Chicken while logged into the loyalty program, the bigger chance to win. Each purchase from Dave’s Hot Chicken results in an additional entry into the contest.

The scheduled shows that fans can choose from if they win the contest include concerts in New York City (July 23), Washington, D.C. (July 28), and Los Angeles (Aug.13, 15, 16, 21, 22). The rest of the scheduled dates fans can pick from consist of shows in Milwaukee (Aug. 3), San Francisco (Aug. 18), Seattle (Aug. 25), Las Vegas (Sept. 1, 2), Glendale, Arizona (Sept. 5), Denver (Sept. 8), Dallas (Sept. 14), Houston (Sept. 17), Charlotte, North Carolina (Sept. 22), Miami (Sept. 28), Nashville (Oct. 2) and Toronto (Oct. 5).

Toronto is where Drake grew up, making it suitable that the Canadian city is one of his final stops on the It’s All a Blur Tour. The tour began on July 5 with a show at United Center in Chicago and will come to a close with a concert at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on October 9.

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)