Watch Ed Sheeran Play a New Song for Courteney Cox in Her Kitchen

What happens when Ed Sheeran and Friends collide? The hit singer-songwriter revealed the answer via a new video he posted to Instagram on September 21.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sheeran teased another new track from his upcoming album Autumn Variations out September 29. As he wrote in the caption of the video — which shows him strumming and singing the song in the kitchen of actress Courteney Cox — the song is called “American Town.”

“Courteney, I wrote this song inspired by Friends, the show that you were on,” he says to Cox in the video. And then he jumped right into the folky new tune.

He sang, “We’re a long way from home / Haven’t seen you in so long / But it all came back in one moment / And the year started cold / But I didn’t notice at all / When we found there’s a room we’re both in / We ate Chinese food in small white boxes / Live the life we saw in Friends / Your room, it barely fits the mattress / Wake up, leave for work again / The wind, it seems to blow right through us / Down jackets are the trend.”

The “American Town” teaser comes a day after Sheeran announced that he would be releasing a live edition of Autumn Variations that he recorded secretly in fans’ houses. There is no release date set yet but stay tuned to his social media pages to find out. He also recently teamed up with John Mayer to cover Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin'” at a gig in Los Angeles.

In a recent cover story with Nylon, J Balvin spoke about a collaborative album he’s going to be putting out next year with Sheeran. “It came about in an organic, natural way,” he said. “We met; we had coffee; we’d run into each other at the same gym, at the hotel. That’s going to be another album that will offer a lot to talk about, because it’s like merging two worlds.”

Sheeran t is set to perform his upcoming new record Autumn Variations in its entirety at two special shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 18 and 19. His current North American leg of the Mathematics tour will conclude at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, September 23.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images