Ed Sheeran is Already Preparing His Posthumous Album

Ed Sheeran is planning ahead … like way ahead.

The normally close-to-the-chest singer-songwriter sat down with Rolling Stone for a tell-all cover story in which he revealed his plans for a posthumous album.

In May, he will be releasing the final installment of his mathematically-themed albums with – (Subtract). He’s apparently planning on five more albums that will be based on another set of yet-to-be-revealed symbols. The last of which, he says, will not be released as long as he lives and breathes.

“I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote ‘perfect’ for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there,” Sheeran told the outlet. “And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the star continued to lay himself bare, discussing his past with binge eating, alcohol abuse, and his therapy journey after the loss of his best friend last year and the subsequent discovery of his wife’s tumor. “I didn’t want to live anymore,” he revealed. “I’ve always had real lows in my life … but it wasn’t really till last year that I actually addressed it. No one really talks about their feelings where I come from. People think it’s weird getting a therapist in England.”

Several of these topics will be touched upon in the recently announced Disney+ docu-series set to detail his life and career. A four-part series, titled Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, will arrive on the streaming service on May 3.

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life,” Sheeran said of the series in a statement, “the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting. Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

All four episodes—“Love,” “Loss,” “Focus” and “Balance”—will act as chapters, depicting life-altering moments in Sheeran’s life and career that have made him the artist and person he is today.

Soon after the series premiere, Sheeran will embark on the North American leg of his Mathematics (+,–,=, ÷, x) Tour.

