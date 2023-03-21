Ed Sheeran Docu-series Coming to Disney+ in May

Ahead of a new album release and just before embarking on a North American tour, Ed Sheeran’s deeply personal story will premiere globally on Disney+.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

A four-part documentary series, titled Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, will arrive on the streaming service on May 3 to detail the artist’s life and career journey so far.

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life,” Sheeran said of the series in a statement, “the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting. Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

All four episodes—”Love,” “Loss,” “Focus” and “Balance”—will act as chapters, depicting life-altering moments in Sheeran’s life and career that have made him the artist and person he is today. The series will lay bare some of Sheeran’s most intimate moments from learning of his wife’s tumor to the loss of his best friend.

“In this docuseries, we’re going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before,” added Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis. “Together with Fulwell 73, we’ve created something truly authentic and personal that will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to dream big and pursue their passions.”

On the heels of the docu-series premiere, Sheeran will drop his long-awaited album, – (Subtract), on May 5. “It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul,” Sheeran said of the forthcoming material in a statement when it was first announced. “For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life.”

The following day, Sheeran will embark on the North American leg of his Mathematics (+,–,=, ÷, x) tour. He is set to crisscross the United States and Canada from May to September.

Watch the trailer for Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, HERE.

Photo: Annie Leibovitz / Courtesy Elektra Music