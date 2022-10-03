Ed Sheeran to Bring Mathematics Tour to US in 2023

Ed Sheeran + North American tour dates = an end to the near-five-year Sheeran drought. It’s official. The Mathematics (+,-,=, ÷, x) tour is coming United States-side and will mark an end to the singer’s long-running dry spell of U.S. performances.
“Bringing everything I know about Mathematics to my North American Tour,” the “The Shape of You” artist captioned his tongue-in-cheek teaser on Instagram. Watch the star’s classroom antics below.
In support of his 2021 album Equals, the 21-date trek kicks off in May of 2023, beginning with the southern region, making its way east, to the Midwest, and then concluding on the West Coast in Inglewood, California on September 23. Special guests Khalid and Russ will accompany the singer with Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters appearing on select dates. Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 14.
Sheeran recently dropped “Celestial,” a collaboration with The Pokémon Company for their forthcoming video games. Check out the song, HERE.
Ed Sheeran 2023 North American Tour
May 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
May 13 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
May 20 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
May 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 10 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
June 17 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
June 24 – Landover, MD @ FedExField
July 1 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
July 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
July 15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
July 22 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
Aug. 5 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Aug. 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Aug. 19 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
Sept. 2 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
Sept. 16 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 23 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
Ed Sheeran (Photo: Dan Martensen)