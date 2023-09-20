Ed Sheeran Recorded a Live Album at Fans’ Houses

Fans of Ed Sheeran were in for quite the treat — he apparently makes house calls now. The singer-songwriter revealed on his social media channels that he recorded a live version of his upcoming album Autumn Variations releasing on September 29 under Asylum Records.

Each song was recorded and performed “in a different fan’s living room,” but the whole project came as a “total surprise,” Sheeran wrote announcing the new LP.

The footage shared by Sheeran in his post displays him performing one of his older tracks titled “Wake Me Up” on the piano in a fan’s room from his 2011 album, + (Plus).

The video posted on Instagram was captioned, “We got to @kariconaway‘s house at the end of the day, and I instantly knew it was gonna be a fun one. They had cats, friendship bracelets and some fruit drinks to start, but once I’d played the Autumn song I said take me on a tour, and when I went into her room I saw a piano. She asked if I could play and I said ‘not really but I kinda play on wake me up’,” he added. “So here I am playing ‘Wake Me Up,’ for all the Plus fans out there.”

The fan went on to make her own Instagram post and captioned it, “This is what happens when you don’t shut up about your favorite artist. The secret is out and I can say that ED SHEERAN came to my house to visit ME… #screamingcryingthrowingup #WHAT #edsheeran #sheerio #girldad #whatthefanfiction.”

Sheeran made an appearance at John Mayer’s special fundraising event supporting the Heart and Armor Foundation on September 19 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles as reported by Los Angeles Magazine.

His opening slot stems from when Mayer subbed in during night one of two at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts after the original opener Khalid had sustained minor injuries.

Autumn Variations is Sheeran’s seventh album (and second this year, after – — also known as Subtract). It’ll be released September 29. Look out for the live versions later.

