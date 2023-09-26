Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ Copyright Battle Finally Ends in His Favor

Ed Sheeran‘s latest legal battle is over.

As reported by Billboard, the estate of Ed Townsend — who is the co-writer of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” — has decided to officially end the court battle with Sheeran over allegations that the latter’s “Thinking Out Loud” infringed Gaye’s 1973 hit.

A jury in federal court in Manhattan ruled in favor of Sheeran back in May, rejecting that Sheeran’s track copied Gaye’s track. This then led to Townsend’s estate filing an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

In a filing on September 20, the family decided to back out of the copyright battle “with prejudice,” which means they can’t pursue and file the suit again any further.

Ilene Farkas, Sheeran’s lawyer commented on the end of the case to ABC News. “Ed defended this claim, which was always viewed as baseless, through to a jury verdict finding he and [‘Thinking Out Loud’ co-writer] Amy Wadge independently created ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ and was fully prepared to do so through an appeal as well,” Farkas said. “The plaintiffs recognized that an appeal would end up with the verdict being affirmed but also with them being exposed to legal fees and costs, and wisely withdrew the appeal.”

Both Sheeran and lawyers argued that the chord progression featured in both tracks is a common “building block” to pop music, Billboard points out.

The singer-songwriter recently revealed that he’ll be releasing a live version of his Autumn Variations album which he recorded in fans’ living rooms. Each song was recorded and performed “in a different fan’s living room,” but the whole project came as a “total surprise,” Sheeran wrote announcing the new LP.

Sheeran who is the king of teasing, played a new song titled “American Town” for Courtney Cox. He says that it took inspiration from the hit TV series Friends, which she starred in.

Autumn Variations is Sheeran’s seventh album (and second this year, after –, also known as Subtract). It’ll be released September 29. Look out for the live versions later.

