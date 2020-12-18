Last week we shined the Christmas lights on a few indie artists who have released new holiday classics, both cover and original. Now that we’re in the 12 days of Christmas, we continue this week with more from a wide array of artistic styles. We’ll have one more round next week in the days so be sure to check back.

The Contes- Father Christmas

The Contes bring raw energy on their punky take of the Kink’s classic “Father Christmas.” The Conte brothers have an impressive resume. Guitarist/vocalist Steve Conte has toured and recorded with the New York Dolls, Michael Monroe and released several solo albums. Brother John Conte has performed with Billy Joel, Southside Johnny and others. Joining them is longtime friend and stellar drummer Rich Mercurio.

Bandcamp link: https://thecontebrothers.bandcamp.com/track/father-christmas

Vân Scott- “Thank God It’s Christmas” (Queen Cover)

A Hollywood session singer who’s voice is heard on Mulan (2020), La La Land, Jurassic World, and Sing, Vân Scott imbues Queen’s “Thank God It’s Christmas” with a majestic version that would make Freddie Mercury proud. In addition to his vocals, Scott plays acoustic guitar, ukulele, piano, keyboards, and synths on the track.

“The phrase ‘Thank God it’s Christmas’ carries so much more weight right now because of what 2020 has been like for the world,” he said. “I think all of us are ready to turn the page into the New Year and this seemed like the perfect song to go out with.”

Ted Russell Kamp and Emily Zuzik Holmes- The Christmas Star

Emily Zuzik Holmes partners with producer/artist Ted Russell Kamp on this upbeat and fun original song. Horn-filled accents and an homage to the groovy ‘60s sounds of Bacharach, Herb Albert and The Monkees highlight the message of love and warm fuzzies at Christmas.

“I had the idea to do a Christmas song as I do each year. I also had the idea for the initial chord progression and verse melody. Then, we got together and wrote the rest of the music very quickly and worked up the lyrics over the next few days. This song was itself a Christmas gift to us because it came so fast and flowed so freely and naturally. We got right in the Christmas spirit and got right in the zone with this one. The biggest argument we had through the whole process was deciding if the bridge should go to C# major or C# minor (not that big a conflict).”

Jessie Wagner- What Christmas Is To Me

In-demand vocalist Jessie Wagner caps a stellar 2020, which saw the release of her acclaimed debut Shoes Droppin’ on Wicked Cool Records, with “What Christmas Is To Me,” a heartfelt ode to all that matters- special times with friends and family over presents.

“This song that I co-wrote with Scott Martin is about reflecting on what makes Christmas time special to me,” Wagner, who tours with Little Steven and the Disciples of Souls, said. “I’m happiest when I’m surrounded by my family and this song is a dedication to them and how they make me feel loved.”

“Christmas is my favorite time of year because it always brings my family and friends closer. I know that this year has made that difficult, but I still have the memories to hold on to and I’m grateful for all the time I’ve shared with those I love. That’s what this song is about.”

Purchase link here.

Ben Arnold- Christmas Time With You

Philadelphia’s Ben Arnold encapsulates the bleakness of Covid 2020, nearly giving up on everything before finding the beauty in getting to spend “Christmas Time With You.”

“If we got to stay here in solitude/I get to spend a little more Christmas time with you.”

Bandcamp link: https://benarnold.bandcamp.com/track/christmastime-with-you

The Smithereens- Christmas Morning

The Smithereens release “Christmas Morning,” a long-lost recording from 1994 featuring all four members of the band and produced by Don Dixon. “Christmas Morning” features the band’s classic harmonies, jangly Rickenbacker windmill guitar parts and signature vocals from the late Pat DiNizio.

Babjak commented on the song’s inspiration. “For me, Christmas has always been a time of peace and reflection. Even just for one day, all will be right in the world. And in this time of COVID-19 and political divisiveness, the song couldn’t be more vital. The song expresses musically and lyrically a timeless feeling of hope and calm, that “…waking up on Christmas morning, everything’s okay on Christmas Day.’”

“Christmas Morning” is available as both a digital download and 7” green vinyl, 45 RPM record from the band’s store. The vinyl B-side is “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” featuring drummer Dennis Diken on vocals.

Bryan Hansen Band featuring Kim Boyko- Christmas Wrapping

The memorable line “Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas/I think I’ll miss this one this year’ from The Waitresses classic “Christmas Wrapping” might very be well the phrase for the 2020 holiday season. But give a listen to this new updated version and turn your inner Grinch into a holly jolly Santa.

New Jersey’s Bryan Hansen Band and singer/songwriter Kim Boyko (plus co-conspirator Melissa Peterson) rewrite the classic “Christmas Wrapping,” acknowledging the ‘dumpster fire’ of a year, with ‘mask tan lines,’ ’short supplies of TP,’ and ‘maybe next year’ resolutions.

Memorable lines include: This is gonna be my year/”Father Time said “hold my beer” and “Do it from six feet apart/Christmas by ourselves this year”

Originally written by New Jersey’s Chris Butler and performed by his band The Waitresses, Boyko is backed by Hansen and his stellar group of support musicians who nail the song’s quirky parts.