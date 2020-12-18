Epiphone goes back to their ‘50s guitar styles for their latest solid-body models in the Designer Collection: the new Coronet, Crestwood Custom, and Wilshire P-90.

The Wilshire is also considered the father of the famous SG guitar, preceding Gibson’s lighter, double-cutaway model by three years, and offering better upper-fret access. According to Epiphone, each instrument includes features inspired by those early versions with symmetrical double-cutaway mahogany bodies with glued-in medium C profile mahogany necks, Indian laurel fretboards, 22 medium jumbo frets, and Kalamazoo headstocks with Epiphone Bikini badges.

Specifications for each model, supplied by Epiphone, follows below:

Epiphone Coronet:

Epiphone Coronet

First introduced in 1958, the Epiphone Coronet is one of Epiphone’s first and most successful original solid body electric guitar designs. The latest version brings back many of the features of the earliest Coronet models including the symmetrical double-cutaway mahogany body with single Epiphone PRO™ P-90 Dogear pickup, three on a side reduced-size Kalamazoo headstock with Epiphone Bikini badge and ivory button tuning machines, and a white buttery pickguard with foil E logo. The Epiphone Coronet comes equipped with a glued-in mahogany neck with a medium C profile, Indian laurel fretboard with 12″ radius and 22 medium jumbo frets, 1 volume and 1 tone control with CTS® potentiometers, and an Epiphone Lightning Bar compensated wraparound bridge.

Epiphone Crestwood:

Epiphone Crestwood

The Crestwood first appeared in 1958 and it was renamed Crestwood Custom in 1959; it is Epiphone’s first original solid-body electric guitar design. The new Epiphone Crestwood Custom returns to its roots with features that harken back to the early models including a symmetrical double cutaway mahogany body with two Epiphone PRO Mini Humbucker™ pickups, three on a side reduced sized Kalamazoo headstock with Epiphone Bikini badge and ivory button Epiphone Deluxe tuning machines, and a clear buttery pickguard with white center stripe and foil E logo. The Crestwood Custom comes equipped with a glued-in mahogany neck with a medium C prole, Indian laurel fretboard with 12″ radius, 22 medium jumbo frets and Epiphone oval inlays, 2 volume and 2 tone controls with CTS® potentiometers and an Epiphone LockTone™ Tune-O-Matic™ bridge with Graph Tech® TUSQ® saddles and Tremtone vibrato tailpiece.

Epiphone Wilshire P-90:

Epiphone Wilshire

From its first appearance in 1959 the Wilshire has been one of Epiphone’s most successful original solid-body electric guitar designs. The Wilshire P-90 brings back many of the features of the earliest Wilshire models including the symmetrical double-cutaway mahogany body with dual PRO P-90 Soapbar pickups, three on a side reduced -size Kalamazoo headstock with Epiphone Bikini badge and ivory button Epiphone Deluxe tuning machines, and a buttery tortoise shell pickguard with foil E logo. The Wilshire P-90 comes equipped with a glued-in mahogany neck with a medium C prole, Indian laurel fretboard with 12″ radius and 22 medium jumbo frets, 2 volume and 2 tone controls and an Epiphone LockTone™ Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece. The Wilshire is available in the classic Cherry and Ebony finishes.

More product info can be found on Epiphone’s website: www.epiphone.com.