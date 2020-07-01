Elaine Bradley Talks about Rock and Religion with ‘All Heart’ Podcast

Neon Trees’ Elaine Bradley, songwriter and drummer for the award-winning rock band, joins Paul Cardall on the ‘All Heart’ podcast. They discuss how she built a career in rock music while remaining a committed member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Diving deep into her time at Brigham Young University and in Provo, Utah, Elaine discusses how she became a member of Neon Trees, and how she incorporates her faith into her work.

Together, Paul and Elaine share their experiences as performing artists. They cover social media, fan interaction and Elaine’s new show Grace Notes.

Elaine Bradley joined the American rock band Neon Trees as the drummer in 2006, a year after the band formed. Neon Trees gained nationwide exposure in 2008 when their premier single “Animal” topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart. Then “Animal” reached #13 on the Billboard Hot 100, later winning a Billboard Music Award for Top Alternative Song (2011). The Neon Trees have since released three albums and earned two RIAA double-platinum singles. They also toured extensively with other groups including Thirty Seconds to Mars, Angels & Airwaves, My Chemical Romance, Duran Duran, The Offspring and Maroon 5.

Bradley is also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and volunteered full-time as a missionary in Frankfurt, Germany for eighteen months. She later earned a B.S. in Public Health and a minor in German from Brigham Young University. Elaine married Sebastian Bradley, a dual German/American citizen, in January 2011 in the Draper Utah Temple. They have four children. She and her family are featured in a video campaign for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Podcast host Paul Cardall is an award-winning pianist, entrepreneur and heart transplant recipient born with only half a heart. He delivers encouraging, educational and often inspirational conversations with unique people who believe in making the impossible, possible. These visionaries are ALL HEART.