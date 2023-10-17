Eli Ward Delivers Raw Performance of Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Bruises’ for ‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions

The Voice coaches are rounding out their teams. The blind auditions are shortly coming to a close and coaches are in the final stages of picking team members. Eli Ward captured the heart of the judges with a raw performance of Lewis Capaldi’s song “Bruises.”

Videos by American Songwriter

It only took a few short minutes until Gwen Stefani turned her chair as Reba McEntire followed her lead shortly after. This left John Legend and Niall Horan without turning their chair in the end.

McEntire greeted the young artist and gave her thoughts. “That was really wonderful. I liked your song that you sang, and it’s totally different than anybody else I’ve got on my team,” she said. “I love your voice. It’s a different tone. I love your approach to everything. It really appealed to me. So, that’s why I turned around, and I’d love to have you on my team.”

[RELATED: Caleb Sasser’s Soulful Cover of Toni Braxton’s “Another Sad Love Song” Gets Judges’ Attention on ‘The Voice’]

Horan then got out of his chair noting that he and Ward were wearing similar outfits. “Eli, there were a couple of pitch issues, out of pure excitement, as I’m sure,” Horan said. “It’s not easy to come out here and do what you did and take on a song. I’ve actually covered that song with Lewis myself at a charity we were at together. You gave it a really good job, and you’ve got two unbelievable coaches ready for you.”

Stefani added, “You started off so good. I mean that tells me you have so much potential. As soon as I turned, I could hear, like, the whole performance went to another place, and I was like, ‘What happened to him?’ You were so solid. But that’s okay because you already got two turns, and you’re here to be coached and it’s just an amazing place to do that.”

The pop artist also reasserted that Ward is really talented and would love to have him on her team.

“Eli, that was quite an experience,” Legend added. “Of course, we all felt when Gwen turned and we felt how excited you were. And you’ll never have to deal with that moment again of being surprised that someone turned for you. Now you just get to be on the show and excited and be the best performer you can be.”

The 21-year-old went with Team Gwen. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo by Greg Gayne/NBC