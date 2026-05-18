Ella Langley Caps Off ACM Awards Domination With a Dazzling Performance, Cementing Her Place as Country’s New Leading Lady

Ella Langley gave an incredible performance at the ACM Awards on Sunday night, which were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singer graced the stage with an acoustic performance of her song “Be Her”.

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I just wanna be her 😭 #acmawards pic.twitter.com/N1yHCd5vF0 — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) May 18, 2026

The performance followed the singer winning both Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Choosin’ Texas”. Langley also took home the award for Music Event of the Year for “Don’t Mind If I Do” with Riley Green.

Later on in the night, Langley further cemented her place as a country starlet, winning the Female Artist of the Year award.

This year, Langley was nominated in seven categories. In addition to being nominated for awards like Female Artist, the singer was up for one she hadn’t been previously. Ahead of the ceremony on Saturday, Langley was also awarded the Artist-Songwriter of the Year award as a first time nominee.

“Feeling incredibly grateful 🥹,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “I’m a lucky gal.”

Country music veteran Shania Twain, who hosted this year’s ceremony, expressed excitement at meeting the young star.

“Ella Langley is somebody that I have a lot of curiosity about,” Twain told Extra. “She has obviously been around for a while, because there’s no way she would have just popped out of nowhere, right? And I think we’ve missed out on her for a few years. We needed to have her earlier on… So I want to be able to tell her that and say, ‘Finally, you’re here! I’m so happy that you’re finally here.’”

The night also featured performances from Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, Zach Top, and others.

Langley’s Incredible ACMs Debut

Last year, Langley had an incredible first run at the ACMs. The first of her five wins started with a special announcement from Miranda Lambert. While playing Rock The Country in Knoxville, Tennessee, Langley received a video message from her idol and mentor. The country star delivered the news that she had won New Female Artist of the Year.

“Every day of my life, I’ve just prayed about this and thought about it, and literally everything I’ve ever done was to be able to do this. I’m so grateful for the team I have around me,” Langley shared after the performance. “I’m just really grateful to have fans that are listening to the music and see that it is truth and I’m just a real-life human being going through life like the rest of everyone else, and to see the things that I go through is something that everyone else goes through.”

Langley continued to dominate the 2025 ACMs, also taking home awards for Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year (as an artist and producer).

Fans can rewatch Langley’s latest ACM performance on Amazon Prime Video, where it will be available to watch on demand on Monday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Photo by: Terry Wyatt/WireImage