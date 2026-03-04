Elvis Costello Covers Blondie, Sends Message of “Peace, Love, and Understanding” During 39th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert

Within 24 hours, Elvis Costello reversed his plans to record at a Nashville studio and flew into New York City for the 39th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall on March 3, serving as a last-minute replacement for Blondie’s Debbie Harry, who was forced to cancel her appearance due to illness.



“When you think of Debbie, you think of me,” joked Costello about being Harry’s choice of replacement, before honoring her with an acoustic rendition of Blondie’s 1978 hit “Picture This.”



A celebation of the year of the Fire Horse, the evening performances were set around issues facing the people of Tibet as much as the ones Americans are navigating, including the recent war in Iran and other socio-political issues, which actor Robert DeNiro addressed in excerpt of President Abraham Lincoln’s “Lyceum Address” from 1838, a speech he delivered before his presidencey, at the age of 28, warning against mob rule and the erosion of law in America.



The piece inspired Tibet House co-founder and co-artistic director (alongside Laurie Anderson) Philip Glass’ Symphony No. 15 “Lincoln,” a piece the composer was set to perform at the Kennedy Center in June before canceling his appearance.

Robert De Niro

Tibet House US co-founder and Buddhist scholar, Bob Thurman, shared his opening remarks, wishing everyone a happy lunar new year and reminding the audience of the organization’s mission to protect and preserve Tibetan culture. The opening Invocation prayer and sacred chanting by monks from the Drepung Gomang Monastery in India echoed the peace and serenity of Tibetan culture, before the Philip Glass Ensemble offered a more celestial escape with their synthesized, brass-heavy “Train-Spaceship,” an excerpt from Glass’ 1976 opera Einstein on the Beach.



Backed by the house band, bassist and Tibet House US musical director, Tony Shanahan (Patti Smith), along with Todd Caldwell on organ, drummer Brian Griffin, guitarist Andy York, who were jouned by the Scorchio Quartet, Anderson moved from playing violin on “Walk on Water” interpersing spoken word on the war to playing along with the band, tapping her top half, her custom-made drum suit jacket, tapping different percussive triggers evoking the building tensions around the world.



Using her jacket as another instrument, Anderson recited her and late husband Lou Reed’s life rules: Don’t be afraid of anyone; have a good bullshit detector, and know how to use it; and be really, really tender.



After introducing Saturday Night Live actor and comedian James Austin Johnson as “the President of the United States,” both shared a reading of Allen Ginsberg’s “Ballad of the Skeletons,” before Jennifer Charles of the Brooklyn-based band Elysian Fields fronted the house band for two songs.

The Drepung Gomang Monks

Stepping out on his own, Christian Lee Hutson shared an unfinished song, “Untitled,” on acoustic guitar and was then joined by his new wife, and Thurman’s granddaughter, actress, singer, and songwriter Maya Hawke, whom he dubbed “inimitable.” Less than a month after the couple’s Valentine’s Day wedding in New York City, the two shared a duet of “Devil You Know,” from Hawke’s upcoming fourth album, Maitreya Corso.



Surrounded by the Resistance Revival Chorus, Tibetan artist and activist Tenzin Choegyal delivered two spiritual entries, including “White Crane,” based on the poem by the sixth Dalai Lama, and a “Snowy Mountains—GangRi,” from Choegyal and Glass’ 2025 collaborative album, Be The Sky, a recitation of happiness and compassion. In 2025, Choegyal was also joined by the YindaYin Children of Tibet choir.



“There are people in this city who are hungry,” said Abena Koomson-Davis, musical director and conductor of the Resistance Revival Chorus. “Your neighbors need you. It’s time be a really good neighbor.” She added, “We believe that resistance is necessary … but it needs to be joyful,” citing the legacy of the freedom singers, before the group moved into Reverend Robert Wesby’s 1961 freedom song, “Woke Up This Morning (With My Mind Stayed on Freedom).”



Allison Russell followed with a rousing performance of “Hy-Brasil” and her words, “War, never holy. All children are our children. No exceptions.”

Maya Hawke

Russell continued her musical sermon of peace with “We Raised Our Cup” from Anaïs Mitchell’s folk-opera Hadestown with cast members Ganessa James and cast members Morgan Dudley, along with a duet with Toro y Moi of the Rolling Stones‘ “Wild Horses.” Toro y Moi, the moniker of Chaz Bear, went on with another cover of Paul McCartney‘s “Maybe I’m Amazed,” before hometown rocker Jesse Malin shared “Greener Pastures” and “Meet Me at the End of the World.”



“We got a lot of positive energy in this room tonight,” said Malin. “These are crazy times.”



By the end of the evening, Costello jumped into his 2020 song “We Are All Cowards Now,” prompting the audience to raise their hands, before closing his set with his cover of Nick Lowe’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding,” a song still timely nearly 50 years since its release.



The Resistance Revival Choir returned to the stage for a closing “Revolution Earth” with the B-52s Kate Pierson. “The world just keeps on turning,” said Pierson, later leading the featured artists of the evening for a finale performance of Patti Smith’s “People Have the Power.”



Next year marks the 40th anniversary of the Tibet House US concert at Carnegie Hall and will take place in late February or early March.

Photos: Noam Galai for Getty Images on behalf of Tibet House US