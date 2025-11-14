Concert Review: John Fogerty Sounding Stronger Than Ever at Connecticut Concert Packed with CCR Hits, Solo Classics, and a Few Rarities

John Fogerty’s fortunate fans know that when they go to one of the rock legend’s concerts, he’s going to treat them to a bevy of classic songs by his old band Creedence Clearwater Revival. That certainly was the case on Thursday, November 14, when the 80-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer brought his current solo trek, The Legacy Tour, to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

During the outing, Fogerty been celebrating his CCR catalog, and the fact that he recently regained the rights to the songs he wrote for the band after decades of legal wrangling. In addition, the tour has been promoting John’s latest album, Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years, which features newly recorded versions of 20 songs by the group.

The show began with a video presentation featuring film clips and photos from throughout his long career, both with CCR and as a solo artist. During the video, Fogerty commented about how happy he is now to be making music with his family. John’s current backing group features his sons Shane and Tyler, who also both contributed to the Legacy album.

Just before Fogerty and his band hit the stage, a quote from poet Maya Angelou flashed on the screen: “If you’re going to live, leave a legacy. Make a mark on the world that can’t be erased.”

John then launched into the 1969 CCR hit “Bad Moon Rising,” which appeared on the band’s third album, Green River. That was followed by five more Creedence classics, all released in 1969 or 1970: “Up Around the Bend,” “Green River,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” and “Lookin’ Out My Back Door.”

About Fogerty’s Current Backing Band

Fogerty may have turned 80 this year, but you wouldn’t know by his still-powerful voice, his energetic command of the stage, and his blazing guitar riffs.

John had no problem keeping up with his backing band, who all appear to be less than half his age. The group features sons Shane and Tyler, who both sang backing vocals and played guitar. Rounding out the band were bassist Jesse Wilson, drummer Richard Millsap, and keyboardist Douglas Lamothe. In addition, sax player Rob Stone appeared on several songs.

The Fogerty brothers, Wilson, Millsap, and Lamothe all play in the psychedelic rock group Hearty Har, which has been serving as John’s opening act during The Legacy Tour.

Fogerty’s Digs Deeper into His Catalog

After starting the concert with the run of CCR classics, Fogerty dipped into his solo catalog for the upbeat 1985 hit “Rock and Roll Girls.” The song, which appeared on his chart-topping album Centerfield, reached No. 20 on the Hot 100.

John then played a series of more obscure tunes, beginning with “A Hundred and Ten in the Shade,” from his 1997 solo album Blue Moon Swamp. According to Setlist.fm, this marked the first time Fogerty had performed that song in concert since 2004.

Next, Fogerty paid tribute to his wife, Julie, with the poignant ballad “Joy of My Life,” also from Blue Moon Swamp. During the performance, a video featuring photos of Julie, with John and their kids was shown on the screen.

Fogerty then delivered a fun cover of the zydeco tune “My Toot Toot,” originally released by Rockin’ Sidney in 1984. John recorded his own version of the tune featuring Rockin’ Sidney that was released as the B-side of his 1986 single “Change in the Weather.”

Fogerty’s next song was “Fight Fire,” a garage-rock gem that he released with the members of CCR in 1966. At the time, the band was called The Golliwogs. At the show, John shared lead vocals on the song with his son Tyler, who also shook some mean maracas.

Fogerty then returned to his Creedence catalog for the UFO-themed “It Came Out of the Sky,” a deep cut from the band’s 1969 album Willy and the Poor Boys.

More CCR and Solo Classics

John began the next song with an impressive guitar solo that included some Eddie Valen-style fretboard tapping. He eventually kicked into the CCR swamp-rock gem “Keep On Chooglin’,” from the 1969 Bayou Country album. Fogerty also showed off his harmonica skills on the tune.

A major highlight of the show was Fogerty’s rendition of Creedence’s enduring 1971 hit “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” which had the crowd singing along.

Next, John strapped on his baseball bat-shaped guitar for his unforgettable 1985 tribute to the sport, “Centerfield.” The performance was accompanied by a video featuring vintage footage of many legendary baseball players.

After a rendition of the 1969 CCR hit “Down on the Corner,” Fogerty once again visited the Centerfield album for his 1985 Top-10 hit “The Old Man Down the Road.” The performance was highlighted by a guitar duel between John and his son Shane.

Fogerty closed out the main portion of the concert with CCR’s rocking 1969 protest anthem “Fortunate Son.”

The Encore

After leaving the stage, Fogerty and the band returned for a couple more classics to end the show. First, though, he gave props to his wife, Julie, for helping him regain ownership of his CCR songs.

“You girls know this. Behind every man, there’s a great woman!” Fogerty declared. “I am so impressed with her. … I stand back and watch a force of nature happening right in front of my eyes.”

He also toasted the audience, thanking them for supporting him throughout the years.

“Thank you for coming out here,” John said as he poured what appeared to be a glass of Champagne. “Thank you for having a good time. Thank you for singing my songs all of these years. I really appreciate it. And I want you to know, I love you! … Here’s to you!”

Fogerty then launched into the 1970 Creedence rave-up “Travelin’ Band.” Not surprisingly, John and company finished the show with an inspired version of perhaps the most famous CCR song of all, “Proud Mary.”

Fogerty’s Upcoming Performance Plans

Fogerty will wrap up his current tour leg with a show tonight (November 14), in Boston.

John also has two upcoming three-show engagements in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. His residency concerts are scheduled for December 31, January 1, and January 2, and March 18, 20, and 21.

In addition, the CCR legend will be performing at Festival Vive Latino 2026, taking place March 14-15 in Mexico City. Check out his full tour itinerary at JohnFogerty.com.

John Fogerty Set List, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT – 11/13/2025:

“Bad Moon Rising” “Up Around the Bend” “Green River” “Born on the Bayou” “Who’ll Stop the Rain” “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” “Rock and Roll Girls” “A Hundred and Ten in the Shade” “Joy of My Life” “My Toot Toot” “Fight Fire” “It Came Out of the Sky” “Keep On Chooglin’” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” “Centerfield” “Down on the Corner” “The Old Man Down the Road” “Fortunate Son”

Encore:

“Travelin’ Band” “Proud Mary”

(Photo by Khoi Ton/Courtesy of Mohegan Sun)