Paul Simon, Mavis Staples, Mary J. Blige, Elvis Costello, and More Ring in 10th Anniversary Love Rock NYC Concert

When the Preservation Hall Jazz Band brings a second line procession of “Iko Iko”down the aisles of the Beacon Theatre in New York City, there’s a celebration at hand. Joined by Jon Batiste and actor and comedian Bill Murray—and later and later joined by Ivan Neville and Trombone Shorty for the boisterous “Hey Pocky Way”—the band opened the 10th Annual Love Rocks NYC Thursday night.



The four-hour concert, which has supported the efforts of God’s Love We Deliver since its inception, was also a joint commemoration of the New York City non-profit’s 40th anniversary with an evening of all-star performances from ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons, Nile Rodgers, Goo Goo Dolls, Mary J. Blige, Paul Simon, and more, along with surprise guests.



With Ken Dashow on Q104.3 Radio serving as the “voice of god” of introductions during the evening, Elvis Costello was next in line with his 1978 song with the Attractions, “Pump It Up,” before a more resonant offering. “Maybe this song is in bad taste, but what the f–k, the world had gone to shit,” joked Costello before going into the Nick Lowe-penned “(What’s So Funny Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding.”



Before the night continued, God’s Love We Deliver president and CEO Terrence Meck called out the visionaries behind the Love Rocks concert, co-executive producers, Greg Williamson, Nicole Rechter, and John Varvatos, along with several of the sponsors for the evening—Bloomberg Philanthropies, RJKB Family Charitable Foundation, and the Secunda Family Foundation—and the house band, before reminding the audience of the non-profit’s history, evolution, and impact on New Yorkers over the past 40 years.

Videos by American Songwriter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Jon Batiste performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

God’s Love We Deliver has served more than 40 million meals since it was founded during the AIDS pandemic in 1985, and currently serves medically-tailored meals and nutritional services around more than 200 diagnoses and at no cost to those served.



“It’s been 40 years of proving food is energy and food is love,” said Meck, who boasted the nonprofit’s 20,000 volunteers per year, throughout the five boroughs of New York City. This year, God’s Love We Deliver opened a new 30,000-square-foot distribution center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.



“Life is precious,” said Meck. “Most likely, everyone in this theater tonight has loved someone who’s been sick. And I think we can all understand what it feels like to be overwhelmed and scared. And when that happens to our vulnerable neighbors and they call on God’s Love We Deliver, we show up.”



Meck also spoke about the impact of the annual Love Rocks concert throughout the past decade. Since the first Love Rocks NYC concert in 2017, the annual event has raised more than $65 million for the nonprofit and has become the “single-largest fundraiser” for God’s Love We Deliver.



“Love Rocks changed this stage forever,” Meck added.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: (L-R) Mavis Staples and Elvis Costello perform at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

Linda Perry surprised the audience with a cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” and a lighter-in-the-air singalong of “What’s Up,” while Susanna Hoffs delivered some more nostalgia with the Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and was joined by Warren Haynes on a cover of Rod Stewart’s “Maggie May.”



Guitarist Joe Bonamassa also joined Haynes on a jam-out of “Statesboro Blues,” before Whoopi Goldberg made the first of several appearances as co-host throughout the evening, urging the crowd to donate or volunteer their time to God’s Love We Deliver. “Music can move more than a crowd,” she said. “It can move a mission.”



Haynes returned, with Costello, and Hozier, along with special surprise guest Mavis Staples, for a four-part rendition of the Band’s “The Weight.”



Murray reappeared, introducing the house band—Eric Krasno, Ivan Neville, Larry Campbell, Michael Bearden, Pedrito Martinez, Shawn Pelton, Ricky Peterson, Steve Gadd, among others—along with special guest and Paul Shaffer. Recalling Shaffer’s run on The Late Show with David Letterman and how Warren Zevon served as a guest bandleader at times. Honoring the late singer and songwriter, Murray went into Zevon’s “Werewolves of London.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: (L-R) John Rzeznik and Robby Takac performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

Comedian Jeff Ross shared a touching story about living with his grandfather, Jack, in New Jersey, when he was trying to make it as a comedian in New York City earlier in his career, and how a meal service program in the city helped him get by. “For me to go out and do comedy every night, I had to ask for a food service, like God’s Love,” shared Ross. “And they would drop off a hot meal so that I could go into New York and pursue my dreams. So it’s with great admiration that I’m here for God’s Love We Deliver.”



Gibbons delivered ZZ Top classic “Sharp-Dressed Man” and was joined by Bonamassa, and 11-year-old guitar prodigy Bay Melnick Virgolino on B.B. King ‘s ‘The Thrill is Gone.” During the performance, Bonamassa and Gibbons were visibly in awe of the young virtuoso. Bonamassa even directed him to have his moment front and center on stage.



Joking about “extra small” Virgolino merchandise available at the Beacon, Murray said that he doesn’t go “goo goo” over many people, not even Madonna. “That’s me and my problem, and I’m working on it,” he added. “I have to walk the streets of this city, and I don’t want people saying I’m goo goo for anybody. I’m not … but I’ll tell you who I am goo for,” he added, introducing Goo Goo Dolls.



The band shared a cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “You Wreck Me,” then coaxed the audience into a sing-along to “Iris.”



Sitting at the piano, Batiste had the audience’s full attention on a stirring rendition of Sam Cooke’s 1964 civil rights anthem “A Change is Gonna Come,” before adding a more rousing “Tell the Truth” alongside Trombone Shorty. Hozier kept the spirit of the evening up with his “Take Me to Church” and teamed up with Rodgers for a cover of Traffic’s “Feelin’ Alright.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Paul Simon performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

Throughout the night, more guest co-hosts entertained the crowd between performances throughout the evening, including comedian Zarna Garg and JB Smoove. Actress Julianne Moore, who said she lives down the block from God’s Love We Deliver, also stepped out to share the impact she’s witnessed the nonprofit have in the city.



She called God’s Love We Deliver “deeply human” work. “That’s New York to me,” she added. “It’s not the skyline. It’s not the rush but the care we take for one another.”



Goldberg came out to introduce the next artist, a “fellow New Yorker,” and longtime friend. “This next artist helped me begin my career,” she said before introducing Paul Simon. “He’s always been around for me to talk to. … It’s always an honor when I’m around him.”



Set with nothing more than an acoustic guitar, Simon moved through “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” and “Still Crazy After All These Years,” and closed on Simon & Garfunkel classic “The Boxer,” with a touch of country twang, alongside Larry Campbell on steel guitar, and the audience singing to its Lie-la-lie, Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie.



Family and community were running themes throughout the evening with Mary J. Blige, who delivered a soulful rendition of U2’s “One” and her 2001 hit “Family Affair. Rodgers returned with Chic, delivering the group’s “Good Times” and his Sister Sledge classic “We are Family.”



By the end of the evening, Williamson was given the Loves Rocks NYC Impact Award by fellow co-executive producers Rechter and Varvatos before an all-star finale of Joe Cocker’s “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Jon Batiste performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Billy Gibbons performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: (L-R) Bill Murray and Paul Shaffer perform at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Julianne Moore appears at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: (L-R) Steve Jordan, Elvis Costello, Paul Shaffer and Jeff Ross appear at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Susanna Hoffs performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Hozier performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: (L-R) John Rzeznik and Robby Takac performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: (L-R) Mavis Staples and Elvis Costello perform at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Linda Perry performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Mary J. Blige performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Paul Simon performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Nile Rodgers performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

Photos: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Love Rocks NYC / God’s Love We Deliver