Elvis Presley Called up This Pop Icon When His Daughter Was Born in 1968

Generally speaking, the birth of someone’s first child is usually a joyous occasion shared with only the closest relatives. But when Elvis Presley’s first and only daughter, Lisa Marie, entered the world on February 1, 1968, he called another pop star to share his true feelings about that night. Nancy Sinatra, the woman on the other end of the phone, shared the story during an interview with Conan O’Brien.

“He called me the night his daughter was born, and he was very melancholy,” Sinatra remembered. “He was very melancholy.” The “Sugar Town” singer said that Presley felt sad for children less fortunate than his daughter who were also entering the world on the first of February 1968. “He was especially worried about the little Black children, he said, because he thought that they wouldn’t have the advantages that his baby would have growing up.”

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“A very nice guy,” she added. The fact that Presley called Sinatra after his wife, Priscilla, gave birth to Lisa Marie is at least a little surprising, but certainly not unheard of.

Elvis Presley Was Working With Nancy Sinatra at the Time

The year that Lisa Marie Presley was born, her father, Elvis Presley, was working with Nancy Sinatra on the film Speedway. In a 2021 interview with People, Sinatra said she was “like every girl my age—head over heels in love” with Elvis. “He was the funniest man and probably the most serious man I knew, both people in one.”

Sinatra said that although Elvis had a great sense of humor, their relationship often centered around more somber conversations. “He would call me late at night to discuss things like the ghetto and his concern for people in the ghetto. I don’t know if that’s surprising. People who follow his life probably are aware of his sensitivity.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2015, Sinatra called Elvis her “dream dinner date. He always made me laugh. He was silly, funny, and such a lovely guy to be around.”

Although Elvis and Sinatra didn’t work together much after Speedway, the two musicians did collaborate on a song for the film, “There Ain’t Nothing Like A Song”. However, the pair shared a lifelong friendship.

There were rumors their relationship was something more, but Sinatra has long denied it. “I wish I could say yes, but no,” when asked about a potential affair in 2004. “Didn’t happen. When we did [Speedway], he was married and pregnant. There [were] very strict rules about that sort of thing. There was flirting, but just friendly flirting.”

(Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)