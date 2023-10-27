Eminem’s Last 4 Albums Ranked

In 2010, Eminem released his seventh studio album Recovery. The project saw a shift from the Detroit native in tone and subject matter relative to his prior LPs, as he looked inward and was incredibly frank about his emotions. Practically ditching the “Slim Shady” alter ego that he channeled frequently in earlier work, Recovery came during a period when Em recovered from drug addiction.

Since then, Em has only released four studio albums in 13 years, whereas the prior 10 years saw him release five. Along with this gradual winding down, each of these four records has been vastly different from one another, seeing a shift in perspective from Em in the years between each one.

Below, we at American Songwriter ranked Em’s four albums post-2010, explaining why we put each one where we did. Check it out.

Widely criticized by many of Em’s dissenters and supporters, his ninth album Revival left a lot to be desired. Though including superstar appearances from Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, and P!nk, the album fell flat in a number of aspects. On many of the songs, Em attempted to rap over either rock or pop-influenced production, which came across as awkward and, at times, flavorless.

While Em’s most recent LP Music to Be Murdered By contains some enjoyable tracks that consist of collaborations with new school artists, such as “Godzilla” featuring Juice WLRD and “No Regrets” featuring Don Toliver, the long track list isn’t very consistent. Overall, Em gets back to the basics with quick, aggressive raps full of angst and vigor, but the project overstays its welcome. Quite simply, he doesn’t have enough captivating song ideas anymore to fill a 20-song album.

As a response to the hate he received from Revival, 2018’s surprise Kamikaze album re-awaked the chip on Em’s shoulder that had departed years ago. With feisty hits like “Lucky You” featuring Joyner Lucas, “Greatest,” and “Not Alike” featuring Royce Da 5’9″, Kamikaze saw him get into a solid rhythm again, thanks to graphic punchlines and unapologetic name-drops.

A sequel to his third album from 2000, which many fans refer to as his magnum opus, The Marshall Mathers LP 2 proved that there was an element of joyful, brash artistry left in Eminem’s tank. Whether it be the creative “Time of the Season” sample on “Rhyme or Reason,” the wacky, anecdotal track “Love Game” track with Kendrick Lamar, or the record-setting “Rap God” lyrical miracle, MMLP2 was a refreshing treat for all of Em’s loyal fans.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)