Eminem Announces New Greatest Hits Compilation, ‘Curtain Call 2’

Following his recently released Snoop Dogg collaboration track “From the D 2 the LBC,”

Eminem has announced a new greatest hits compilation album titled Curtain Call 2, which is slated to arrive on August 5.

The deluxe box set collection will include tracks from Relapse (2009), Recovery (2010) The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013), Revival (2017), Kamikaze (2018), and Music to Be Murdered By (2020). It will also feature a previously unreleased track with a title that has not yet been revealed.

The album cover, which has been shared along with the announcement, sees the title being showcased in neon while Eminem throws up devil horns amid a collaged arcade pinball machine background. Check it out below.

The greatest hits compilation is icing on top of an already action-packed year for the rapper. A few months ago, Eminem was announced as part of the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class alongside Dolly Parton, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, and more.

He also marked the 20th anniversary of The Eminem Show and made a surprise cut-for-time appearance on Pete Davidson’s final episode of Saturday Night Live. He was last heard on a CeeLo Green-assisted track for Baz Lurhmann’s new Elvis biopic titled “The King and I.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )