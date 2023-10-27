Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film for Worldwide December Release

Queen Bey is back at it again, announcing the upcoming theatrical release of her Renaissance concert film. Beyoncé‘s film will be available to the public worldwide on December 1, but there will be two official premieres in November: the U.S. premiere in Los Angeles on November 25, and the worldwide premiere in London on November 30. Tickets for the film will be available on November 9 through the film’s website.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé follows her extravagant Renaissance Tour—which kicked off in May and concluded on October 1—from the first stop in Stockholm, Sweden, to the last in Kansas City, Missouri. It also follows the tour’s development, from the idea’s inception to the execution around the world. According to a description from the official website, the film is a testament to Beyoncé’s “intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

The Renaissance Tour is touted as a “sanctuary for freedom and shared joy” for Beyoncé’s millions of fans, and in December, fans will have the opportunity to peek behind the curtain of her creative process.

This film comes after her most recent 2019 Netflix film Homecoming, which chronicled her legendary performance at Coachella 2018. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé also comes on the heels of Taylor Swift‘s record-breaking success with The Eras Tour concert film, which was released on October 12.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour quickly became the highest-grossing opening of the year, raking in $26 million in single-day pre-sale tickets. AMC took that and ran with it, striking a deal with worldwide distributors. The film made $97 million in its opening weekend, and the number keeps climbing.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift definitely run the world, which bodes well for the Renaissance film. Beyoncé was also seen attending the premiere of The Eras Tour in support of Swift, who posted a video clip of the two of them together with an inspiring caption on social media.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyoncé’s influence,” Swift wrote. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit, her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career.

“The fact that she showed up was like an actual fairytale,” she added.

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)