Kelly Clarkson to Host This Year’s ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’

The holiday season is right around the corner, and Kelly Clarkson is preparing in a big way: by announcing that she’ll be hosting and performing at the tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City this year. Christmas in Rockefeller Center is kicking off on November 29 at 8 pm ET, and will be broadcast on Peacock and NBC.

Clarkson announced the news on The Kelly Clarkson Show, posting a video on Instagram to share with fans. “Speaking of fun things happening in New York,” Clarkson began, “I have a little news that I’m really excited about. As you know, the holiday tree lighting in New York is an iconic tradition. The tree itself is spectacular, but that’s just one part of the grand event.”

She continued, “I had the opportunity to perform for my first time at NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center 20 years ago, and I am stoked to reveal that I’m getting the chance to do it again. And this time at my new home at 30 Rock.”

But Clarkson isn’t limiting herself to just singing at the ceremony. “I’m actually going to host the whole thing, so, alright, I’m going to do the whole thing,” she laughed. “I’m very excited. I love Christmas so much. It’s so magical and my whole family is going to be there. We are very excited about Christmas in New York.”

She then shared a few housekeeping details, like when and where to watch the ceremony. “We will remind you of that time again, because a lot of time is going to pass until that moment,” she said.

Clarkson recently made the move to New York City after a tumultuous past year, which involved leaving The Voice and also finalizing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock after being separated for two years. Not only did Clarkson move her life to The Big Apple, but she also moved her daytime talk show there, where season five premiered on October 16.

