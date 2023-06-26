Review: Eric Clapton’s ’24 Nights’ Gets a Long-Delayed Yet Sumptuous Definitive Reissue

Eric Clapton

The Definitive 24 Nights

(Reprise)

5 out of 5 stars

“Definitive” is right. The original double CD edition of guitar legend Eric Clapton’s multiple shows at England’s storied Royal Albert Hall presented a massively edited summary of his many appearances there from 1990 and 1991, only the second of which extended to the titular 24 nights. A similarly modified video was also briefly available on VHS.

The initial 15-song CD captured only a handful of highlights from that historic two-year run of gigs, delivering just a sliver of the music played over that period.

Why it has taken 32 years to finally get around to making more of those tracks available is unclear, but the results are stunning. They capture Clapton, then in his mid-40s, leading a variety of bands and musicians through a mind-boggling collection of music from his career to that point. Although the ex-Cream guitarist has released plenty of live albums since, at the time this appeared, it had been over a decade since his previous one.

To say the original release only provided a whiff of the heady exuberance, intensity and overall grandness of those concerts is a vast understatement. While there may be more material from those dates, all of which were recorded, in the vaults, this elaborately expanded box—now featuring nearly six hours of remixed/remastered music with 35 previously unreleased selections over multiple CDs and three Blu-ray discs—does a superb job capturing just how ground breaking and inspiring Clapton was at this period of his life.

The shows were divided by genre; rock, blues, and, arguably the most interesting, orchestral. The latter brought a full orchestra to support the guitarist and his band, led by Michael Kamen who also wrote the creative arrangements.

Each show runs just over two hours, with the blues one clocking in at a too-brief 90 minutes. The supporting bands also change depending on the year, but Clapton always hires top-shelf musicians who push him, certainly the situation here.

The “rock” disc is a little heavy on entries from his then-latest album, Journeyman (1989), a return to form after a clutch of overly slick pop/rock releases. Seven titles originate there, which is understandable, but since hits “After Midnight” and “Let It Rain” are MIA, perhaps a few could have been replaced. Regardless, the band rips into jaunty versions of “Lay Down Sally” and “I Shot the Sheriff,” and recreates more than credible reprisals of classics “White Room” and “Layla” with Clapton focused and on point, regardless of how many hundreds of times he has played them. Even the usually sappy “Wonderful Tonight” clicks with a laconic but invigorating nine-minute performance. The inevitable closing drum solo on a rather bloated 11-minute “Sunshine of Your Love” is unnecessary but that’s nitpicking an overall magnificent concert.

The vibe is just as electric on the blues portion as Robert Cray, the great Chuck Berry pianist Johnnie Johnson, Albert Collins, Jimmie Vaughan, and a stage monopolizing Buddy Guy, among others, join Clapton tearing into 14 generally archetypal covers. Everyone on stage is smiling and the spirit is contagious as Clapton hands over the spotlight to his guests for a few songs, although Guy’s incessant mugging and notorious attention-hogging gets tiring. Clapton looks at home here, not surprising considering his deep blues roots.

The most startling and impressive section is devoted to the orchestral segment. Although the set frequently repeats tunes already played in the rock portion, the grandiose strings, horns, and percussion are expertly conceived and executed. A spectacular half-hour “Concerto for Electric Guitar,” which has oddly never been heard before, seamlessly combines classical, jazz, and blues, generating a deserved standing ovation. It alone is worth the inflated price of the box.

Speaking of which, the music is offered in various configurations at several price points. But since the Blu-ray video is included in the pricey, classy (and apparently limited) deluxe edition, which also includes a sumptuous 12” x 12” hardbound book of photos and essays with a numbered lithograph photo, that’s the way to go. Seeing Clapton in action with professional editing and multi-camera angles, although somewhat blurry picture quality due to dated technology, is worth the extra money.

Regardless of the format, the audio is exquisite making this essential for any Eric Clapton fan. It’s a long time coming as well as a significant and, sure, “definitive,” historical document that most music lovers will enjoy if only to experience an iconic musician at, or at least near, the peak of his powers.

Photo by Carl Studna / Warner Records