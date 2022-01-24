Miley Cyrus is a star. She’s one of those people who, when she gets on the stage or screen, you can’t look away.

While most people got to know of Cyrus because of her Disney television series, Hannah Montana, the artist has since gone on to be so much more than that one role. She’s practically a business unto herself.

Cyrus, who is the daughter of country star Billy Ray Cyrus and goddaughter of the legendary Dolly Parton, has a voice worthy of the lineage she was born into. While she has many great songs of her own (see: “Wrecking Ball” and “The Climb”), Cyrus is also well known for applying her strong, gravely singing voice to plenty of established songs from other stars like her.

Here, we wanted to look into some of her most memorable. So, without further ado, here are The Top 10 Miley Cyrus Cover Song Performances.

10. “Zombie” (by The Cranberries)

9. “Nothing Else Matters” (by Metallica)

8. “Heart of Glass” (by Blondie)

7. “Jolene (featuring Noah Cyrus)” (by Dolly Parton)

6. “The Story (featuring Brandi Carlile)” (by Brandi Carlile)

5. “Where Is My Mind” (by The Pixies)

4. “Doll Parts” (by Hole)

3. “Heroes” (by David Bowie)

2. “Black Dog” (by Led Zeppelin)

1. “My Way” (by Frank Sinatra)