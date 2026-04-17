Ernest Reunites With Lukas Nelson for Classic Country Duet “Time Is a Thief”

Ernest is responsible for some of the hottest country songs from the past decade, including “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen, and Florida Georgia Line’s “Dig Your Roots”. He has also released three albums of his own, with a fourth—Deep Blue—coming May 1. The LP’s latest track, “Time Is a Thief” sees the four-time CMA Triple Play Award winner link up with Lukas Nelson.

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‘Time is a Thief’

Written by Matt McKinney, Rivers Rutherford, and Jimmy Yeary, “Time Is a Thief” likens that most fleeting of resources to “a damned ol outlaw, always on the run.”

He’ll sit you down, buy you rounds and rob you when you’re done / Time is a cold wind blowing , chills you to the bone / A bitter freeze, blowing through the trees til all hour leaves are gone.

In an April 16 Instagram video announcing the new track, Ernest said the meditative ballad is one of his favorites from his forthcoming album.

“It feels really good, and I’m getting to sing it with one of my good buddies, Lukas Nelson,” he said. “We both fell in love with the song right around the same time. He was in town when I went in to record it, and I was like, ‘Yo, you want to pull up and sing this thing with me?’ And that’s exactly what he did… Everything came together great for it.”

[RELATED: Ernest and Lukas Nelson Debut New Ballad at Jamey Johnson’s Grand Ole Opry Birthday Show]

Lukas Nelson previously featured on “Why Dallas”, a track on Ernest’s 2024 album Nashville, Tennessee.

Ernest’s New Album is Right Around the Corner

Ernest shared another bit of good news when announcing his latest Lukas Nelson feature.

“The next time I drop a song after this, I’ll be putting out the whole album,” said the 34-year-old singer-songwriter.

Out May 1, Deep Blue features the previously-released singles “Lorelei” and “Boat Named After You,” two of 13 tracks heavily inspired by the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Speaking about his tropical-influenced project, Ernest said, “I want to thank the ocean and the islands. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them. I found myself in that Caribbean water and will always call it home away from home.”

Featured image by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach