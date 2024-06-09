Essential David Bowie Songs: 4 Deep Cuts for Fans of Ziggy Stardust

Even the most casual fan knows “Starman” and “Changes”. However, David Bowie has a musical catalog full of incredible songs across 26 different studio albums. There are quite a few deep cuts in there worth knowing. Let’s explore four deep cuts that all fans of David Bowie should definitely hear at least once!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Five Years”

Not everyone can handle how rough-around-the-edges The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars is as a concept album. Despite being a bit of a polarizing release, there are some universally good songs on the album. “Five Years” is a dark, emotional track in which the subjective planet of the album discovers the terrible fate awaiting it. Bowie performed the song often, though he took a break for a couple of decades before his 2003 tour.

2. “Panic In Detroit”

This unique track from 1973 was inspired by none other than Iggy Pop. The two artists toured together the previous year, and Iggy Pop would often relay tales of Detroit and the shady characters he met in the infamous city. Bowie turned the stories into “Panic In Detroit”, which explores city violence and the general sadness that comes with living in Detroit.

3. “Stay”

“Stay” is a unique track that sits somewhere between the cracks of funk, rock, and soul. It’s a great example of Bowie’s love for melting together genres. The song’s 1976 album Station To Station was hard for some fans and critics to stomach, but today, it’s seen as one of Bowie’s very best albums. Bowie also loved playing this song live.

4. “Moonage Daydream”

Another great deep cut from David Bowie’s The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars, “Moonage Daydream” was actually conceived and penned ahead of the famous concept album. Bowie wrote it in 1971 under his side project “Arnold Corns”, but he ultimately decided to include it in his now-famous concept album.

Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.