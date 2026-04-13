On This Day in 1973, David Bowie Dropped a Top 20 Album About His Somewhat Unflattering Perception of American People and Life

On this very day, April 13, 1973, David Bowie released his sixth studio and album and his first record after making it to international fame, Aladdin Sane. Bowie had previously broken through with the release of The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars in 1972.

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Aladdin Sane would go on to be a success and was Bowie’s most commercially successful album up until that point in his career. It topped the UK Albums chart and reached the Top 20 in the US. It’s known for hit singles like “The Jean Genie” and “Drive-In Saturday”, but the whole of the record is worth a spin if you haven’t listened to it in its entirety.

‘Aladdin Sane’ Was Bowie’s Bittersweet Love Letter to America

According to Bowie, he felt immense pressure to continue with the Ziggy Stardust persona that had made him famous but had more or less done what he could do with the persona and wanted to move on. In the end, Aladdin Sane was, per Bowie, like “Ziggy under the influence of America.”

Much of Aladdin Sane is heavily based on Bowie’s experiences while touring in the United States and his perception of American life. As a result, his somewhat avant-garde portrait painted of the country on this album is both reverent and unflattering. Bowie was, per biographer Christopher Sandford, “simultaneously appalled and fixated by America.” Bowie was also balancing multiple responsibilities at the time, such as producing separate Lou Reed and Stooges albums. His mental health took a hit, and that can be heard on Aladdin Sane.

Aladdin Sane would have a harder rock edge to it than previous records, notably drawing on Bowie’s American influence at the time. Interestingly enough, though, a number of songs, from “Watch That Man” to “Lady Grinning Soul”, are clearly Rolling Stones-inspired. Bowie even covers “Let’s Spend The Night Together” on the record.

The lyrics throughout the album paint a stark and, at times, unflattering picture of American urban decay, substance abuse, violence, and a general degenerative culture. A battle of sorts happens throughout the album between religious fanaticism and science, which clearly has a sanity-breaking impact on the record’s alien frontman. While there’s a negative tone to it all, there’s also clearly reverence and excitement as well. A truly legendary album for the ages, I’d say.

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