Daily Discovery: Eve Owen Releases “Blue Moon” From Debut Album

With the world feeling more and more uncertain about the future as each day passes, there’s always going to be someone that you can turn to, whether it be your parents, sibling, or simply just a friend. That bond is something that Eve Owen captures in “Blue Moon,” her third single from her debut album ‘Don’t Let The Ink Dry.’

It’s lyrics speak of a simple kind of love that is often overshadowed by a more intimate love that many songs are about. Having a love for someone’s pure existence is something that is needed universally and Owen is spreading that message in this track.

“‘Blue Moon’ is about unrequited love, but not the hurtful kind. It’s when you love someone so dearly that even if they turn out to be just a friend, you’re grateful. It’s just about being endeared by someone’s mere existence, nothing more nothing less. I think when you take it upon yourself to truly accept unrequited love and still keep it, is when you’re finally becoming stronger again.”

With this song being about friendship and an unbreakable bond, it’s only fitting that Owen used her sister, Hannah, as the director for the music video also being released. Hannah’s idea for the song came about when she thought about her sister’s younger self.

“I think that in a way, Eve’s music is about conversation, it’s her way of talking to herself,” says Hannah. “And in this video, we wanted to push that idea further. What would it look like if Eve was dancing with her younger self? What would it look like if they were communicating with each other? ‘Blue Moon’ has a really raw and soulful sound. I just followed the simplicity and the power of the song, and experimented with how to echo that in the visuals.”

This Aaron Dessner produced record is one of the more free-spirited songs that Owen has created. “It was the first time I ever sang with electric guitar as opposed to acoustic, and I think Aaron captured that curiosity and excitement of mine really delicately. We wanted to capture some sort of Stevie Nicks atmosphere where I was vocally more free and spontaneous.”

This is just a preview as to what’s coming on May 8th with the release of ‘Don’t Let The Ink Dry.’ To stay up to date on all things surrounding Owen, follow her on Instagram and Twitter @EveOwenMusic.

“Blue Moon” is available on streaming sites everywhere today!