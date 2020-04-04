Saturday, April 4, 2020
Home Los Angeles
Los AngelesSongwriter U

Songwriter U: Lessons from Lamont, Part 2.

Paul Zollo

-

Songwriting Wisdom from the Motown Master By LAMONT DOZIER [Lamont Dozier is one of the most successful American songwriters of all time, having written many of America’s most beloved soul standards. As part of the Motown hitmaking trio, Holland-Dozier-Holland, he connected with the “the mystery of the muse,” as he calls it, time and time […]

To view this content, you must be an American Songwriter Member.

Already a Member? Sign In Here.

The Benefits of Membership:

  • Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine
  • Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online
  • Access to Print Edition Archives
  • Premium content in our Songwriter U section
  • Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners
  • Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways

Become a Member Today

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Ruthie Collins Preps For Unusual Release of ‘Cold Comfort’

Madeline Crone - 0
Nashville singer-songwriter, Ruthie Collins, will release her latest studio album, Cold Comfort, tonight at 7:00 pm CT. Brought to you live from...

Behind The Song: America, “Horse With No Name”

Steve Forbert Premieres “Good Time Charlie’s Got The Blues”

What Are The Top 30 Bob Dylan Songs of All Time?

Austin City Limits Opens Its Archives, Schedules Encore Airings