Songwriting Wisdom from the Motown Master By LAMONT DOZIER [Lamont Dozier is one of the most successful American songwriters of all time, having written many of America’s most beloved soul standards. As part of the Motown hitmaking trio, Holland-Dozier-Holland, he connected with the “the mystery of the muse,” as he calls it, time and time […]

To view this content, you must be an American Songwriter Member. Already a Member? Sign In Here. The Benefits of Membership: Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine

Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online

Access to Print Edition Archives

Premium content in our Songwriter U section

Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways Become a Member Today