No Skips: 3 Rap Albums From the 1980s You’ll Never Have To Fast-Forward Through

If the 1990s were a golden age for rap music, then it was the 1980s that helped to usher it in. Sure, the 1990s had acts like Snoop Dogg, Lauryn Hill, and Eminem, but the decade prior boasted its own big names, as you’ll see below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Indeed, that’s what we wanted to highlight now. We wanted to dive into three records from three standout acts from the 1980s that remain perfect from top to bottom. This is no skips: three rap albums from the 1980s you’ll never have to fast-forward.

‘Paul’s Boutique’ by The Beastie Boys (1989)

In 1986, The Beastie Boys released the album Licensed To Ill. That soon became the best-selling rap record ever. But it was also, the band says now, a bit childish. So, they wanted to follow it up with something nuanced, intricate, and cutting-edge. Enter: Paul’s Boutique. While the 1989 offering may not be the most commercial, it is a work of art—full stop. From front to back, it’s a marvel, a wonder, a must-listen.

‘Raising Hell’ by Run-DMC (1986)

Before the Beastie Boys were selling albums galore, the New York City-born rap trio Run-DMC was paving the way. Each of the group’s first three albums is an all-time classic. But here we wanted to dive into the group’s third LP, Raising Hell, which includes songs like “It’s Tricky”, “My Adidas”, and the all-time 1980s rock-rap crossover, “Walk This Way” with Aerosmith.

‘Paid In Full’ by Eric B. & Rakim (1987)

Modern rap stars have a lot of people to thank. There are many folks from prior decades who helped to forge the way forward in the genre. And if it weren’t for the duo Eric B. & Rakim, rap music wouldn’t be the same today. Rakim was like a Tommy gun with his lyrics. He was relentless and undefeated. He is one of the most important lyricists in rap history. And providing the beats for the microphone fiend was Eric B. Back when rap started, the DJ got the top billing. And the entertaining Eric B. was a prime example of why.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images