Almost fifty years after her debut, Stevie Nicks is still inspiring songwriters all over the world. From Beyonce to Lorde to Eminem, the influence of Nicks’ witchy style and tenderhearted songwriting can be felt in nearly every strain of popular music. One up-and-comer who is an embodiment of this is the Los Angeles-based artist, Evelyn Cools.

“Stevie Nicks is definitely a role model for my musical career,” Cools told American Songwriter. “I love how honest and vulnerable she is, both in her lyrics and in real life. She has so much power and conviction beneath her words, and that creates connection.”

On July 2, Cools released her single “Gold Woman,” which comes ahead of her EP Misfit Paradise which is due August 14. The single plays like a 2020 revamp of Nicks’ signature style — Cools’ powerful voice soars over the classic rock-esque arrangement, creating something that is as crisp and hard-hitting as it is smoky and alluring. Yet, for Cools, it’s the lyrics of “Gold Woman” that shine brightest.

“In relationships — and honestly all other aspects of life — it is so easy to fall into a ‘the grass is greener on the other side’ way of thinking,” she told American Songwriter. “This song scrutinizes the idea that a ‘perfect woman’ exists and the way we fantasize about things that are shiny and new. Even when we are perfectly happy in our own lives, the temptation to indulge in external beauty and unrealistic standards might still remain. And when such thoughts come to the surface, we must ask ourselves one simple question: is it worth it?”

Born in Europe and raised all over the world due to frequent relocation, Cools is a global citizen of sorts. From her adventurous childhood, she was able to observe a less-traditional speed of life, which heavily influenced her artistry and her world view.

“I hope people listening to this tune feel a sense of empowerment and a boost of self-confidence,” she said. “It is a song full of attitude and power, criticizing the modern dating world and deriving a sense of independence from a system that often values superficiality over substance.”

Listen to Evelyn Cools’ “Gold Woman” below: