Even the Biggest Beatles Fans Get Sick of These 4 Huge Hits

When you’re as big a band as The Beatles, it’s pretty much impossible to escape the impact of your career-defining hits. These guys have quite a few, but here are some of those big ones that we’d rather not get stuck in our heads again.

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“Here Comes The Sun”

Ah, yes, the song George Harrison wrote when he needed a break from The Beatles and business. While “Here Comes The Sun” is one of the Fab Four’s most celebrated tunes, it’s played so much that it’s kind of a challenge not to be a little sick of the thing.

“I Wanna Hold Your Hand”

Yeah, we get it. John Lennon and Paul McCartney really, really wanted to hold somebody’s hand. But gosh darn it, can’t they sing about anything else?

This song is fun, but there’s only so much doo-wop one person can take in one go. To be fair, though, “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” was the first Beatles song to give the group a No. 1 hit in the States. No wonder it gets played so much.

“‘From Me To You’ was released – a flop in America,” Paul McCartney even said of that time in the Anthology. “‘She Loves You’ – a big hit in England, big number one in England – a flop in the USA. Nothing until ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’.”

“All You Need Is Love”

This is easily one of the most repetitive songs in The Beatles’ entire catalog. It’s hard not to agree with the message behind “All You Need Is Love”, but man, sometimes hearing “Love is all you need” at the end over and over again can be a little overkill.

“Yesterday”

There’s something both equally special and antagonizing about this song, which appears on The Beatles’ Help! album. Paul McCartney penned this hit, and it’s often thought to be one of his best songs. When it comes to having a love-hate relationship with “Yesterday”, John Lennon put it perfectly.

“Well, we all know about ‘Yesterday’. I have had so much accolade for ‘Yesterday’,” the Beatle told David Sheff. “That’s Paul’s song and Paul’s baby. Well done. Beautiful – and I never wished I’d written it.”

Photo by: Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns