Every 70s Teen Remembers These 3 One-Hit Wonders From 1971

If you loved listening to popular music as a teen in the 70s, you definitely heard the following three one-hit wonders from 1971 on repeat. And I’d be bold enough to say you probably still revisit them often, even today. Let’s take a look at a few memorable one-hit wonders from 1971!

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’d Love To Change The World” by Ten Years After

“I’d Love To Change The World” by Ten Years After is a psychedelic rock delight from start to finish. It’s no surprise that this Alvin Lee-penned tune was such a big hit at the time it was released in 1971. The song made it all the way to No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also made it to the Top 10 in Canada. Sadly for the British blues rock outfit, “I’d Love To Change The World” would be their only Top 40 song in the US. And, interestingly enough, their song “Love Like A Man” from 1970 would be a heftier international hit across the board. However, that song would only peak at No. 98 on the Hot 100.

“I’ve Found Someone Of My Own” by The Free Movement

How about a little bit of R&B goodness? “I’ve Found Someone Of My Own” by The Free Movement was released in early 1971 and was written by Frank F. Robinson. This excellent arrangement is the title track of the vocal group’s similarly successful album.

“I’ve Found Someone Of My Own” by The Free Movement peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100, and the album of the same name made it to No. 167 on the Billboard 200. Unfortunately, the vocal group struggled to release a hard-hitting follow-up. They would break up after just that one album.

“Trapped By A Thing Called Love” by Denise LaSalle

This has to be one of the most memorable soul songs of 1971, as well as one of the most enduring one-hit wonders of that year. “Trapped By A Thing Called Love” by Denise LaSalle was a No. 1 hit on the Best Selling Soul Singles chart. It was also a crossover hit, peaking at No. 13 on the Hot 100. Denise LaSalle was an incredible talent but struggled to maintain her crossover success. She continued to chart well on the R&B charts through the 1970s. However, she never made it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100 again. LaSalle will always be the queen of the blues in our hearts, though.

Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images