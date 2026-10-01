3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Sound Completely Different Today

The 1970s are a long way away. If a generation is defined by 25 years, then, well, yes, you get the idea. But just because a time is long ago in the past doesn’t mean some of its songs aren’t still impactful today. That’s just what we wanted to explore here. We wanted to dive into three tunes that we return to often, but that also sound different than before. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that sound completely different today.

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel from ‘Stealers Wheel’ (1972)

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When Quentin Tarantino released his debut film, Reservoir Dogs, in 1992, did he have any idea what the movie would do for the 1972 song “Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel? Maybe he did, maybe he didn’t. But some two decades after Stealers Wheel shared their hit single, it became central to the Tarantino-directed gangster movie. If you’ve ever seen the film, chances are the scene and the song are emblazoned into your brain today. You can’t hear “Stuck In The Middle With You” without thinking of all that dancing.

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“Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang from ‘Sugarhill Gang’ (1979)

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When “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang came out in 1979, the world was officially different. The song is one of the first rap hit singles ever. Hearing it in real-time must have been like jumping into a time machine and traveling to the future. But listening to it now feels like hopping into one and going back in time. It’s no shade for The Sugarhill Gang—it’s just that music changes over time. Genres evolve just like people. This tune is still incredible, though.

“The Hustle” by Van McCoy from ‘Disco Baby‘ (1975)

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Okay, you should probably sit down for this one. You know how you like listening to streaming services? Maybe even sometimes you’ll put on the radio. Well, back in the 1970s, there was this genre of music people loved that is no longer on the radio. It was called… disco. Yes, it’s true. It may sound strange to hear about now, but disco music was all over the radio and in the dance clubs. For example, “The Hustle” by Van McCoy was a smash—believe it or not!

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns